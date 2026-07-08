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Britain's FTSE indexes fall as Trump says Iran deal 'over' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's FTSE indexes fall as Trump says Iran deal 'over'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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London FTSE Indexes Slide Over 1% on Trump’s Iran Deal Comments and Oil Price Surge

Market Reaction and Sector Performance

July 8 (Reuters) - London's FTSE indexes fell more than 1% on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said an initial agreement to end the war on Iran was over, reigniting concerns about escalating tensions in the Middle East and higher oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.3% to 10,519.17 points by 1111 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 1.7%. The benchmark fell to its lowest level in nearly one week, while the midcap index touched its lowest level in more than a week.  

Sector Movements

• Most sectors were in the red; defence stocks were the biggest drag, while the energy index was the only sector in the green.

Energy Sector Gains

• BP and Shell rose 3% and 1.8%, respectively, and were among the top performers on the FTSE 100 as the energy sector received a boost from oil prices, which jumped more than 4% on renewed fears of disruptions to Middle East oil supplies. [O/R]

Precious Metals and Mining

• Precious metals miners fell 3.6% as gold prices dropped more than 1% amid renewed concerns about inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates. [GOL/]

Other Market Highlights

UK Jobs Market

• Meanwhile, Britain's jobs market downturn eased slightly last month, according to a survey of recruitment companies on Wednesday that showed an upturn in temporary hiring and starting salaries.

Individual Stock Movers

Jet2

• Among individual stocks, Jet2 climbed 9.9% after the British travel firm said tourists were more willing to commit to travel plans following the easing of Middle East tensions.

Vistry

• Vistry fell 6.4% after Britain's largest affordable housing builder warned of a first-half pre-tax loss of £30 million ($40 million).

IG Group

• IG Group rose 2.5% after the online trading platform proposed setting up a new holding company in Jersey as part of a strategic overhaul to unlock shareholder value.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump’s announcement that the interim Iran ceasefire agreement is “over” sparked a surge in oil prices—Brent crude jumped over 6% to around $78‑79 per barrel—lifting energy stocks like BP and Shell, but sending broader markets lower. (axios.com)
  • FTSE indexes fell: blue‑chip FTSE 100 dropped ≈1.3% to about 10,519 points, and the mid‑cap FTSE 250 slipped 1.7%, as uncertainty about Middle East tensions weighed on investor sentiment. (investing.com)
  • Precious metals miners declined ~3.6% as gold prices fell over 1%, reflecting inflation and interest‑rate concerns amid geopolitical risk. (marketscreener.com)
  • UK’s jobs market downturn eased slightly: temporary billings rose to a three‑year high in June and starting salaries hit a five‑month high, though permanent placements continued to contract. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE indexes fall on July 8?
The FTSE indexes fell after President Trump declared the Iran deal 'over', increasing concerns over Middle East tensions and oil prices.
Which sectors on the FTSE performed best and worst?
Defence stocks were the biggest drag, while energy stocks—boosted by higher oil prices—were the top performers.
How did major companies respond to market changes?
BP and Shell rose as oil prices jumped, Jet2 climbed following easing travel concerns, and Vistry fell after reporting projected losses.
What economic indicators were mentioned in the article?
Britain's job market downturn eased slightly with an upturn in temporary hiring and starting salaries last month.
How did oil and gold prices impact the market?
Oil prices surged over 4%, boosting energy stocks, while gold prices dropped over 1%, negatively affecting mining companies.

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