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Sterling set for best week against euro since mid-May, ignores politics for now - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling set for best week against euro since mid-May, ignores politics for now

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Sterling Marks Strongest Weekly Performance vs Euro Since Mid-May

Weekly Currency Movements and Political Context

Sterling's Performance Against Major Currencies

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Britain's pound was a touch firmer against a broadly softer dollar on Friday and was set to end a week that saw Keir Starmer resign as UK prime minister with its best weekly showing against the euro in over five weeks. 

Sterling rose around 0.2% to $1.3219 as the dollar edged down against all major currencies after a strong performance this week.

It was little changed at around 86.26 pence per euro, having traded at its best levels in almost a year earlier in the week and adding about 0.5% against the euro during the period. 

Political Uncertainty and Market Stability

Impact of Prime Minister Resignation

Analysts say the currency has proved stable in the face of renewed political uncertainty in Britain, which is poised to get its seventh prime minister in 10 years. This is because of signs of a smooth transition in leadership and reassuring signals from Andy Burnham - the only declared candidate to replace Starmer - that UK's fiscal rules will be respected. 

Market Reactions and Analyst Commentary

"We are in the kind of environment where markets are open to a change in UK prime minister," said Lloyds currency strategist Nick Kennedy.  

"He (Burnham) doesn't have a defined agenda yet and markets assume he has learnt from his earlier words on bond markets, so sterling is in a good place."

Burnham's Previous Comments on Bond Markets

In the last year, Burnham has criticised the government for "being in hock to the bond markets" in comments he has since said have been ​misrepresented. 

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling gained ~0.5% versus the euro—its strongest weekly move since mid‑May, and rose to $1.3219 versus the dollar amid wider dollar softness. (fxstreet.com)
  • Markets appear reassured by signs of a smooth transition and Andy Burnham’s more cautious tone on fiscal rules—he’s walked back his previous “in hock to the bond markets” rhetoric. (theguardian.com)
  • Analysts and institutions like Deutsche Bank see limited immediate impact on sterling ahead of Burnham’s expected arrival as PM, though focus is shifting to his choice of Chancellor and adherence to fiscal discipline. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the pound strengthened against the euro this week?
Sterling strengthened due to stable market reactions to UK political changes and positive signals about fiscal rules from the likely new prime minister.
What impact did Keir Starmer's resignation have on sterling?
Despite the resignation, sterling remained stable as markets expect a smooth leadership transition with little immediate policy change.
Who is the frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer as UK prime minister?
Andy Burnham is the only declared candidate to replace Starmer and has reassured markets about respecting fiscal rules.
How much did the pound gain against the euro this week?
The pound added about 0.5% against the euro during the reporting week.
What factors are supporting currency market confidence in the UK?
A smooth transition of leadership and commitments to fiscal discipline have reassured investors, supporting the pound.

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