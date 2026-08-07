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Thyssenkrupp owners vote on materials spin-off in latest restructuring move - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thyssenkrupp owners vote on materials spin-off in latest restructuring move

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Thyssenkrupp owners approve materials spinoff in latest restructuring move

Thyssenkrupp Shareholders Approve Spinoff of Materials Trading Division

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Thyssenkrupp approved the proposed spinoff of the group's materials trading division on Friday, its largest by sales, in the latest step by the German industrial conglomerate to simplify its sprawling structure.

Details of the Spinoff

The spinoff of 49% of tk accelis – which wholesales raw materials such as steel and alloys, and runs warehouses to store them – continues Thyssenkrupp's overhaul after separate listings of its hydrogen and defence divisions in recent years.

The move, which received 99.99% of votes at an extraordinary general meeting on Friday, could see tk accelis list separately at the end of October, with Thyssenkrupp retaining a majority.

Legal Structure and Shareholder Reactions

Legal Form in Focus

LEGAL FORM IN FOCUS

Top-20 shareholder DWS had said on Friday it would abstain from voting on the spinoff, criticising the planned legal form of tk accelis that means parent Thyssenkrupp will retain far-reaching control over the subsidiary despite a separate listing.

"Anyone who takes a company public must also be prepared to allow independent oversight and to genuinely share control," said DWS's corporate governance expert Philipp Weinmann.

Financial Outlook and Market Strategy

Analyst Valuations and Performance Targets

According to analysts at Jefferies, tk accelis – which employs around 15,500 staff, is active in 30 countries and had sales of €11.4 billion in the last fiscal year – could achieve an enterprise value of around €3.6 billion ($4.2 billion).

At a capital markets day last month, tk accelis said it was targeting an adjusted margin for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 4% to 5%, compared with 2% during the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Acquisition Plans and Market Expansion

The business, which counts Airbus, BP, Tesla and Volkswagen among its customers, is on the lookout for acquisitions in North America, it said in June, singling out the fragmented precious metals market there.

($1 = 0.8656 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Seythal, Andrei Khalip, Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • The Extraordinary General Meeting on August 7 will determine whether 49% of tk accelis will be spun off and separately listed, while Thyssenkrupp retains majority control. (investing.com)
  • tk accelis, with ~15,500 employees, €11.4 billion in sales and presence in ~30 countries, is valued at about €3.6 billion by Jefferies. (investing.com)
  • This move continues the group’s transformation into a holding company following prior spin-offs of its hydrogen and marine (TKMS) businesses, in line with its ACES 2030 strategy. (thyssenkrupp.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Thyssenkrupp spinning off in its latest restructuring move?
Thyssenkrupp is spinning off a 49% stake in tk accelis, its materials trading division.
When will shareholders vote on the Thyssenkrupp materials spin-off?
Shareholders will vote on the proposed spin-off at an extraordinary general meeting on Friday.
What is the estimated value of tk accelis following the spin-off?
Analysts estimate tk accelis could achieve an enterprise value of about €3.6 billion ($4.2 billion).
What are tk accelis' key markets and customers?
tk accelis operates in 30 countries with major customers including Airbus, BP, Tesla, and Volkswagen.
What margin is tk accelis targeting after the spin-off?
tk accelis is targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4-5%, up from 2.0% in the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

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