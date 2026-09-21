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Global diesel prices hit record highs, further rises possible - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global diesel prices hit record highs, further rises possible

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil & Energy Commodities

Global Diesel Prices Reach All-Time Highs Amid Supply and Export Disruptions

By Enes Tunagur and Sam Li

Record Diesel Price Surge Driven by Global Supply Disruptions

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Diesel prices have rallied in Europe and the United States to record highs as wars in Iran and Ukraine sharply cut exports from some of the biggest producers such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with little options to prevent further gains.

Diesel futures in Europe closed at an all-time high last week having more than double their level at the beginning of 2026, after supply disruptions spread to the Red Sea, where Saudi Arabia loads most of its diesel.

Impact of Middle East and Ukraine Conflicts on Diesel Supply

The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine have damaged oil refineries in the region, and refineries elsewhere are working hard to make fuels. In the United States for example, refineries operated at the highest level in eight years in late August, according to the International Energy Agency.

Refinery Capacity Constraints

"A key issue is that many refineries around the world are already stretched to capacity," the International Energy Agency said in a newsletter on Monday. "This leaves few available options to prevent a further tightening of supplies and higher prices in the coming months."

Middle East Export Reductions

Middle East diesel exports halved from March to August compared to a year earlier, averaging 800,000 barrels per day, according to shipping data from Kpler. The Middle East supplied nearly 41% of Europe’s diesel imports in 2025, Kpler data showed.

"Any further disruption to Red Sea flows risks tightening an already stretched global diesel market," said Kpler analyst George Shaw, adding that global diesel markets remain vulnerable as refining capacity continues to be the key pinch point.

Russia's Refinery Attacks and Export Ban

Russian Diesel Export Ban

Russia banned diesel exports in July as Ukrainian drone attacks cut Russian refinery production.

Ongoing Energy Infrastructure Attacks

Ukraine and Russia have continued attacks on each other's energy infrastructure despite an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump last week that they had agreed to stop. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will meet with Trump in the coming days.

Global Diesel Supply Shifts

Russia, the world's second biggest diesel exporter after the United States, supplied significant volumes of diesel to Turkey and Brazil before the ban, prompting such importers to seek alternative supplies since then.

European Diesel Stock Levels

In Europe - historically a net importer of diesel - stocks at the key refining and storage hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp were at their lowest level for this time of the year on September 10, according to data from Insights Global.

US Retail Diesel Price Hits Record High

In the U.S. average retail diesel prices climbed above $6 a gallon for the first time on record this month.

US Inventory and Refinery Operations

Inventories remain below normal seasonal levels, even as refiners have been running near full tilt. Although diesel stocks rose by roughly 600,000 barrels last week, at 96.97 million barrels they remain nearly 15% below the average for the last five years for the second week in September.

Asian Diesel Prices Approach Records

In Asia, diesel prices are elevated as a result of Middle East and Russian supply disruptions and close to record levels.

Asian Diesel Benchmark Trends

A benchmark for Asian diesel, diesel swaps, has eased from the March record high of more than $200 a barrel, hovering at around $180 a barrel on September 18. Current levels are still twice the pre-war values.

China's Diesel Export Fluctuations

China's lower diesel exports in the aftermath of the Iran war likely tightened global supplies, as the country's shipments declined by 26% in April-June from a year earlier due to a government decision to limit refined product exports.

But China's diesel exports recovered to reach their highest in nearly 2.5 years in August at 320,000 bpd), resulting in lower domestic stocks.

(Reporting by Enes Tunagur in London and Sam Li in Beijing; Additional reporting by Trixie Yap and Shariq Khan, editing by Alex Lawler and Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • European diesel physical prices and refining margins are at or near record highs amid tightened supply and low stocks (spglobal.com)
  • U.S. retail diesel has crossed $6 per gallon for the first time ever (with recent data even suggesting as high as $6.51), driven by war‑induced export collapses and razor‑thin inventories (ca.investing.com)
  • Asia faces elevated diesel prices near record levels, with Middle East export shortfalls intensifying reliance on regional shifts and China’s lower exports further tightening global supply (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have global diesel prices reached record highs?
Global diesel prices have hit record highs due to supply disruptions from wars in Iran and Ukraine, refinery outages, and export bans from major producers like Russia and the Middle East.
How have Middle East diesel exports affected global supply?
Middle East diesel exports halved from March to August compared to the previous year, significantly tightening global supplies and impacting European imports.
What impact did Russia's diesel export ban have on the market?
Russia's diesel export ban, following refinery attacks, forced key importers like Turkey and Brazil to seek alternative suppliers, further tightening the global diesel market.
Are US and Asian diesel prices also at record levels?
Yes, US retail diesel prices hit above $6 per gallon for the first time, and Asian benchmark diesel swaps hover near record highs around $180 a barrel.
How is China's diesel export trend influencing global prices?
China’s diesel exports dropped sharply after the Iran war but rebounded to a 2.5-year high in August, temporarily easing tight global supplies but lowering domestic stocks.

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