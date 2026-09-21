Donatella Versace Teams Up with REVOLVE to Launch New Fashion Platform

REVOLVE and Donatella Versace Partnership Overview

Announcement of the Collaboration

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - New York-listed fashion e-retailer REVOLVE said it would partner with Donatella Versace to provide the former chief creative director of the Versace brand "an entirely new platform and the freedom to build something from the ground up".

About REVOLVE

Company Profile and Market Position

With €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in sales last year, REVOLVE markets itself as "the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers", offering "a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products" through its website and mobile apps.

REVOLVE's Vision for the Partnership

"By combining Donatella's creative authority with REVOLVE's technology, infrastructure and global reach, we have an opportunity to create something genuinely distinctive - and build it for the long term," Mike Karanikolas, co-founder and co-chief executive of REVOLVE Group, said in an Instagram post.

Donatella Versace's Career Transition

Stepping Down from Versace

Donatella Versace, 71, had stepped down in March 2025 as creative director of the brand founded by her brother, shortly before Versace's acquisition by Prada.

New Role as Brand Ambassador

She had taken on the role of chief brand ambassador.

Industry Reactions

Prada's Response

A representative for Prada declined to comment on the news of the partnership.

Financial Note

($1 = 0.8718 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Elisa AnzolinEditing by Keith Weir)