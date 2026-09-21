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Donatella Versace partners with Gen Z fashion retailer REVOLVE - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Donatella Versace partners with Gen Z fashion retailer REVOLVE

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Donatella Versace Teams Up with REVOLVE to Launch New Fashion Platform

REVOLVE and Donatella Versace Partnership Overview

Announcement of the Collaboration

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - New York-listed fashion e-retailer REVOLVE said it would partner with Donatella Versace to provide the former chief creative director of the Versace brand "an entirely new platform and the freedom to build something from the ground up".

About REVOLVE

Company Profile and Market Position

With €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in sales last year, REVOLVE markets itself as "the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers", offering "a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products" through its website and mobile apps.

REVOLVE's Vision for the Partnership

"By combining Donatella's creative authority with REVOLVE's technology, infrastructure and global reach, we have an opportunity to create something genuinely distinctive - and build it for the long term," Mike Karanikolas, co-founder and co-chief executive of REVOLVE Group, said in an Instagram post.

Donatella Versace's Career Transition

Stepping Down from Versace

Donatella Versace, 71, had stepped down in March 2025 as creative director of the brand founded by her brother, shortly before Versace's acquisition by Prada.

New Role as Brand Ambassador

She had taken on the role of chief brand ambassador.

Industry Reactions

Prada's Response

A representative for Prada declined to comment on the news of the partnership.    

Financial Note

($1 = 0.8718 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Elisa AnzolinEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Donatella Versace steps into a new creative venture independent from the Versace house, partnering with Revolve Group to build a new brand ground-up (vogue.com)
  • Revolve brings strong 2025 financial performance, including approximately $1.23 billion in revenue and growing gross margins, offering a solid tech-powered platform for the launch (investors.revolve.com)
  • This new venture reflects a broader shift since Prada’s April 2025 acquisition of Versace for €1.25 billion, which repositioned Donatella into a brand ambassador role before this latest move (pradagroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Donatella Versace partnering with after leaving Versace?
Donatella Versace is partnering with REVOLVE, a fashion e-retailer targeting Millennial and Gen Z consumers.
What is the focus of the Donatella Versace and REVOLVE partnership?
The partnership offers Donatella Versace a new platform and creative freedom, combining her fashion authority with REVOLVE's technology and reach.
What are REVOLVE's reported annual sales?
REVOLVE reported €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in sales last year.
What role does Donatella Versace now hold with the Versace brand?
She stepped down as chief creative director and now holds the position of chief brand ambassador for Versace.
Has Prada commented on the Versace-REVOLVE partnership?
A representative for Prada declined to comment on the news of the partnership.

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