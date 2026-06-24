GBAF Logo
Sterling hits 10-month high versus euro as traders await Burnham picks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling hits 10-month high versus euro as traders await Burnham picks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Sterling Rises to 10-Month High as Burnham Emerges as Likely UK Prime Minister

Market Reactions to UK Political Developments

Sterling and Euro Movements

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The pound rose to a 10-month high against the euro on Wednesday as UK markets focused on who might become finance minister under Andy Burnham, the likely successor to Keir Starmer as prime minister.

The euro fell to 86.03 pence overnight, its lowest since August 2025, and was last down 0.1% against sterling.

Sterling Performance Against the Dollar

The pound has also fared better against the dollar this month, which has rallied as traders have bet on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve amid rising U.S. inflationary pressures and a strong American economy.

Sterling was last down 0.1% against the dollar at $1.319, while the euro fell 0.2%.

Political Landscape and Leadership Prospects

Burnham's Path to Premiership

Burnham looked set to have a clear run at becoming the UK's seventh prime minister in 10 years after minister Darren Jones said on Wednesday he would not run for the Labour leadership and backed the former Manchester mayor.

Potential Changes in Finance Leadership

Current UK finance minister Rachel Reeves is likely to leave her role if Burnham becomes PM, media outlets reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, with pro-business former health secretary Wes Streeting among the names tipped for the job.

Market Commentary and Analysis

"The obstacles to a Burnham coronation are slowly being cleared, offering sterling support at the margin," said Nick Rees, head of macro analysis at Monex Europe.

Rees said Streeting's emergence as the favourite to become her successor, as reported by some media outlets, was likely to be supporting sterling.

"That said, we are still in the honeymoon period as far as Burnham is concerned, and economic realities remain challenging," he added.

Strategic Insights and Economic Outlook

Strategists at JPMorgan on Monday said the clearing of political uncertainty, with Burnham likely to become PM without a contest, would allow "sterling positive themes" such as resilient growth to come to the fore.

Interest Rate Expectations and Currency Impact

Despite the slight rise against the euro, the pound has fallen roughly 2% against the dollar this month as markets have raised their bets on Fed rate hikes.

Traders were last pricing in around 38 basis points of Fed rate increases this year, versus 24 basis points for the Bank of England, boosting the relative appeal of the dollar.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling hit a 10‑month high against the euro, reaching ~€0.8603 (£0.8603 per euro), amid clarity over UK political succession and Burnham’s growing momentum
  • Markets are pricing in significantly more Federal Reserve rate hikes (≈38 basis points) versus Bank of England tightening (≈24 bp), supporting the dollar’s strength against sterling
  • Andy Burnham is now the overwhelming favorite to succeed Keir Starmer, with Starmer announcing his resignation on June 22 and leadership contest nominations expected in early July – easing policy uncertainty

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the pound hit a 10-month high against the euro?
Sterling rose amid speculation over Andy Burnham's likely government and decreased political uncertainty surrounding the next UK prime minister.
Who are the contenders for the next UK finance minister?
Pro-business former health secretary Wes Streeting is among the favourites, with current finance minister Rachel Reeves likely to leave the role.
How has the pound performed against other major currencies?
The pound has strengthened against the euro but has declined about 2% versus the dollar this month.
What is driving the recent moves in currency markets?
Political developments in the UK and expectations of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have influenced currency movements.
What do strategists say about sterling’s outlook?
JPMorgan strategists believe resolving UK political uncertainty could allow sterling-positive themes, like resilient growth, to come to the fore.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote

Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs
US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs
Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%
Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%
Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Image for Anthropic hires Orange's AI chief amid Europe push
Anthropic hires Orange's AI chief amid Europe push
View All Finance Posts