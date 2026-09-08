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Sterling dips as traders await Bailey's remarks 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Sterling Falls as Traders Await Bank of England's Bailey on Policy Outlook

Market Reactions and Policy Expectations

Sterling Performance and Investor Sentiment

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The pound dipped against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors waited to hear from several Bank of England policymakers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, for insights on inflation and monetary policy outlook. 

The British currency traded at $1.3529, down 0.12% against the dollar on the day.

Upcoming Bank of England Testimonies

The BoE's Bailey, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and monetary policy committee members Megan Greene and Alan Taylor will address lawmakers on the Treasury Select Committee at 1315 GMT. 

Interest Rate Outlook

Traders largely expect the central bank to hold interest rates at 3.75% next week. Still, they will be closely watching policymakers' views, given the recent surge in oil prices to nearly $100 a barrel and a surprise vote by a rate-setting member in July in favour of hiking interest rates.

Analyst Expectations

"We expect a 6-3 vote (in favour of holding interest rates) as our baseline, with Greene, Mann and Pill dissenting. However, we see the risks as skewed towards more dissenters, with a small possibility they are joined by  either Lombardelli or Ramsden," Barclays economists said in a note.   

Recent Central Bank Decisions

The British central bank kept interest rates on hold in July as it waited for a keener sense of how much the U.S.-Iran war would drive up inflation, though the lack of progress towards a Middle East peace deal prompted Catherine Mann to join the hawks camp. 

Broader Economic and Market Context

Market Pricing and Retail Trends

Money market futures imply traders are fully pricing in one 25-basis-point rate hike by the end of 2026 despite signs of a slowing labour market.

British retail sales growth slowed to a four-month low in August as a surge driven by record-hot weather earlier in the summer faded, figures from the British Retail Consortium trade body showed on Tuesday. 

Sterling Against Other Currencies

Sterling was little changed at 85.83 pence per euro but slumped further against the Japanese yen, falling 0.2% to a near seven-month low of 208.46 yen as the Japanese currency climbed on expectations of a hawkish Bank of Japan outcome next week. 

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Prices

Geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on global investors, as oil prices hit multi-week highs after Iran-backed Houthis attacked Saudi energy facilities and Tehran threatened the United States with "economic warfare". Brent crude futures rose 1.7% to $98.70 a barrel. [O/R] 

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • Pound traded at $1.3529 on Sept 8, down 0.12%, as markets brace for testimony from Bailey, Ramsden, Greene and Taylor before Treasury Select Committee.
  • Oil prices near $100/barrel, driven by Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities, fueling inflation concerns and influencing BoE policy expectations.
  • Markets expect the BoE to hold rates at 3.75% at its September meeting, though futures imply one rate hike by end‑2026 amid slowing retail and labour data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling dip against the dollar?
Sterling dipped as investors awaited insights from Bank of England policymakers on inflation and monetary policy outlook.
Who will address the Treasury Select Committee?
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden, and committee members Megan Greene and Alan Taylor will speak to lawmakers.
What is the market expectation for UK interest rates?
Traders largely expect the Bank of England to hold interest rates at 3.75% at the next meeting.
How are oil prices affecting UK markets?
A surge in oil prices to nearly $100 a barrel is adding inflationary pressure, influencing market sentiment and monetary policy expectations.
How did sterling perform against the euro and yen?
Sterling was stable against the euro but fell 0.2% to a seven-month low against the Japanese yen.

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