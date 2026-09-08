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ASML breaks ground on new manufacturing facilities in major expansion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASML breaks ground on new manufacturing facilities in major expansion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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ASML Launches Major Manufacturing Expansion Near Eindhoven Amid AI Boom

By Toby Sterling

ASML Begins Construction of New Production Campus to Meet AI-Driven Demand

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept 8 (Reuters) - ASML, the biggest manufacturer of computer chip-making equipment, on Tuesday began construction of a major new production campus in the Netherlands, as it races to keep up with rising demand from the artificial intelligence boom.

Strategic Location and Regional Significance

The BIC North project is being built on about 35 hectares of undeveloped land near Eindhoven Airport, roughly 7 km (4 miles) from ASML's headquarters and main manufacturing sites in Veldhoven, underlining the region's importance as a European technology and manufacturing hub.

CEO Perspective on Investment

"The growing global demand from the semiconductor industry requires continuous investments," CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

Expansion Details and Timeline

The investment will eventually add space for up to 20,000 workers, with a first phase targeting completion by 2029 that will add offices, logistics and a so-called cleanroom space — a controlled environment for specialist equipment manufacturing.

Innovative Manufacturing: The Flow Factory

ASML said the design of a new "Flow Factory" will enable it to build and assemble its giant chip-printing tools more quickly and efficiently.

Market Performance and Industry Context

ASML Shares Surge in 2024

ASML SHARES UP 62% THIS YEAR

ASML has become Europe's most valuable company, with a $660 billion market capitalization after a 62% rise in the value of its shares this year.

Contrast with Broader European Manufacturing

Its expansion contrasts with retrenchment in other areas of European manufacturing, with Volkswagen this month announcing a restructuring that will eliminate 50,000 jobs in response to weak demand and intense competition from Chinese competitors.

Customer Demand and Industry Partnerships

Booked Capacity for EUV Lithography Tools

ASML said in July that nearly all of its capacity to produce EUV lithography tools — essential for the fabrication of advanced processors and memory chips needed for AI — has already been booked through the end of 2027.

Major Clients and AI Computing Growth

Its customers, including TSMC, Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron and Intel, are expanding capacity to meet surging demand for AI computing from companies such as Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Amazon.

Government Relations and Future Prospects

Collaboration with Dutch Authorities

The expansion is also a vote of confidence in the Dutch national and local governments, after ASML threatened in 2024 to move new manufacturing abroad if officials failed to meet expansion needs such as issuing building permits, improving roads, and guaranteeing electrical connections.

Groundbreaking Ceremony Attendees

Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem were expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The BIC North campus spans roughly 35 hectares and is being developed in phases, with preparatory groundwork beginning in mid‑2026 and building construction expected to start Q3 2026, welcoming first staff by early 2028 (openeindhoven.nl).
  • ASML’s expansion supports its aggressive capacity ramp‑up: the company is nearly fully booked for 2027 EUV tool capacity and plans to boost low‑NA EUV output by ~30 percent in 2027, exploring another 30 percent increase for 2028 (ourbrand.asml.com).
  • Strong demand from AI infrastructure build‑outs—led by customers like SK hynix, TSMC, Samsung, Intel—has driven ASML to invest heavily, underscored by record EUV orders including a nearly $8 billion deal from SK hynix through 2027 (tomshardware.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of ASML's new manufacturing campus?
ASML's new campus near Eindhoven aims to expand production capacity to meet rising global demand for computer chips, especially those needed for AI.
Where is ASML building its new production campus?
ASML is constructing the BIC North project on 35 hectares of land near Eindhoven Airport, about 7 km from its Veldhoven headquarters.
How many new jobs will ASML's expansion create?
The new ASML campus will provide space for up to 20,000 workers once fully built out.
Why is there a surge in demand for ASML's chip-making equipment?
Demand for advanced chip-making equipment is increasing due to the AI boom, which requires more powerful processors and memory chips.
Which companies are ASML’s key customers for its advanced chip equipment?
ASML's major customers include TSMC, Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron, and Intel.

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