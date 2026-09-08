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Finance

Rights activist Poczobut visits Belarus after being freed from jail there

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Journalist Andrzej Poczobut Returns to Belarus After Release From Prison

Background and Recent Developments

WARSAW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist Andrzej Poczobut has returned to Belarus on a visit, a Polish newspaper reported on Tuesday, nearly five months after he was freed from a Belarusian prison and transferred to Poland in a prisoner exchange.

Arrest and Imprisonment

Poczobut, a member of Belarus' Polish minority, was arrested in March 2021 and sentenced in 2023 to eight years in prison on charges of inciting ethnic hatred and harming Belarusian national security.

Political Motivation and Prisoner Exchange

Poland said the charges were politically motivated and repeatedly called for his release. Poczobut was freed and transferred to Poland as part of a prisoner exchange in April, but immediately signalled that he wanted to return to Belarus.

Return to Belarus

"On Tuesday morning, Andrzej Poczobut crossed the Polish-Belarusian border and headed to his hometown of Grodno," Gazeta Wyborcza, a Polish newspaper with which he has long cooperated, reported.

Purpose of Visit

"He intends to meet his family and colleagues from the Union of Poles in Belarus. The trip is expected to last a week," it said.

Poczobut's Perspective

Facing Fear

'YOU SHOULDN'T LET FEAR GUIDE YOU'

Asked by the Polish newspaper if he was scared of going back to Belarus, Poczobut said, "I found myself in a situation anyone would fear. I'm scared too. But in life, you shouldn't let fear guide you."

International Recognition and Reactions

Sakharov Prize Award

Poczobut was awarded in absentia the European Parliament's 2025 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, a prestigious human rights award, for his "brave fight for freedom of expression and the democratic future" of Belarus.

Opposition Response

Statement from Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Belarusian exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in a statement sent to Reuters, praised Poczobut's decision as "an act of extraordinary courage" and said his return was not a sign of any thaw in Belarus.

"Arrests, criminal cases, searches and intimidation continue across the country," said Tsikhanouskaya, who is considered by Western governments to be the rightful winner of a disputed 2020 election claimed by longtime President Alexander Lukashenko.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Poczobut, imprisoned since March 2021 and sentenced to eight years, was freed in a US‑facilitated exchange on April 28, 2026 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • He received the 2025 Sakharov Prize and Poland’s highest decoration, the Order of the White Eagle, shortly after his release (sakharovfoundation.org).
  • Despite risks, he returned to Belarus in early September to support the Polish minority; opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya hailed it as an act of extraordinary courage (polskieradio.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Andrzej Poczobut?
Andrzej Poczobut is a Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist known for his advocacy as a member of Belarus' Polish minority.
Why was Andrzej Poczobut imprisoned in Belarus?
Poczobut was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of inciting ethnic hatred and harming Belarusian national security, which Poland called politically motivated.
How was Andrzej Poczobut released from prison?
He was freed and transferred to Poland in a prisoner exchange between Belarus and Poland in April.
Why did Andrzej Poczobut return to Belarus after his release?
He wanted to visit his hometown, meet his family, and reconnect with colleagues from the Union of Poles in Belarus.
What recognition did Andrzej Poczobut receive for his activism?
He was awarded the 2025 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament for his fight for freedom of expression.

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