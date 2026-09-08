GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK publishes legislation for tougher sanctions on Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK publishes legislation for tougher sanctions on Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Publishes Legislation Imposing Tougher Sanctions on Iran’s Activities

Overview of the New UK Sanctions on Iran

Legislation Details and Objectives

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday published legislation to introduce tougher sanctions on Iran, expanding trade restrictions and powers to target ships as part of what it described as wider effort to curb Tehran's nuclear programme and other hostile activities.

Key Measures Introduced

The government said the measures would restrict Iran's access to the British financial system, expand trade bans to additional goods, technology and services, and prohibit Iranian aircraft from landing in Britain unless exemptions apply.

Official Statements

Stephen Doughty, a foreign office minister, said in a written statement that the legislation "doubles down on our action to constrain Iran's nuclear ambitions" and would help ensure Iran was never able to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Response from Iran

Iran's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Sam Tobin, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • New UK legislation expands existing Iran sanctions to include broader trade bans on goods, technology, services, and also restricts Iranian aircraft access, reinforcing financial and transport constraints.
  • The amendments build upon the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023 and the 2024 amendment, targeting UAVs, missiles, strategic goods and related services including technical assistance, brokering, financial services and funds (gov.uk).
  • These sanctions enhance UK enforcement capabilities via OFSI and OTSI, extend port and shipping restrictions, and align with UK objectives to deter Iran’s nuclear development and hostile actions (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new sanctions has the UK introduced on Iran?
The UK has expanded trade restrictions, restricted Iran's access to the British financial system, and prohibited Iranian aircraft from landing in Britain.
Why is Britain implementing tougher sanctions on Iran?
Britain aims to curb Tehran's nuclear programme and prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Which sectors are affected by the new UK sanctions on Iran?
The sanctions impact finance, trade in goods, technology, services, aviation, and shipping related to Iran.
Are there any exceptions to the UK’s new aviation restrictions on Iran?
Iranian aircraft are prohibited from landing in Britain unless specific exemptions apply.
Who announced the new UK sanctions on Iran?
Stephen Doughty, a foreign office minister, announced the legislation in a written statement.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for London shares inch lower as oil rally fuels inflation concerns

London shares inch lower as oil rally fuels inflation concerns

Image for Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

Image for Iran-backed Houthis attack four Saudi cities in expansion of Middle East war, 73 hurt

Iran-backed Houthis attack four Saudi cities in expansion of Middle East war, 73 hurt

Image for Bloomsbury's Harry Potter-era founder Nigel Newton plots CEO handover after 40 years

Bloomsbury's Harry Potter-era founder Nigel Newton plots CEO handover after 40 years

Image for Apple's Ternus faces AI test as foldable iPhone takes center stage

Apple's Ternus faces AI test as foldable iPhone takes center stage

Image for AfD victory clouds Merz's reform agenda as ally seeks changes

AfD victory clouds Merz's reform agenda as ally seeks changes

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities
Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities
Image for Russia hits Kyiv after brief pause for US envoys' visit, killing three
Russia hits Kyiv after brief pause for US envoys' visit, killing three
Image for Poste sweetens cash offer in Telecom Italia takeover bid
Poste sweetens cash offer in Telecom Italia takeover bid
Image for Factbox-What would Germany's AfD do in first 100 days if it takes power in Saxony-Anhalt?
Factbox-What would Germany's AfD do in first 100 days if it takes power in Saxony-Anhalt?
Image for European defence company MBDA wins Spanish navy anti-missile contract
European defence company MBDA wins Spanish navy anti-missile contract
Image for Russia does not seek 'de-dollarisation', open to payment methods, Kremlin says
Russia does not seek 'de-dollarisation', open to payment methods, Kremlin says
Image for Macron urges EU ban on social media for under-15s in letter to Von der Leyen
Macron urges EU ban on social media for under-15s in letter to Von der Leyen
Image for Yen climbs to seven-month high on hawkish BOJ bets 
Yen climbs to seven-month high on hawkish BOJ bets 
Image for Argentina to file criminal charges against Navitas Petroleum over Falklands drilling
Argentina to file criminal charges against Navitas Petroleum over Falklands drilling
Image for UniCredit gets ECB approval to use lighter capital rules on insurance holdings
UniCredit gets ECB approval to use lighter capital rules on insurance holdings
Image for UK to sanction Israeli West Bank settlements in support for two-state solution
UK to sanction Israeli West Bank settlements in support for two-state solution
Image for Stocks fall as yen surges; Gulf attacks drive oil near $100 a barrel
Stocks fall as yen surges; Gulf attacks drive oil near $100 a barrel
View All Finance Posts