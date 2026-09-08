UK Publishes Legislation Imposing Tougher Sanctions on Iran’s Activities

Overview of the New UK Sanctions on Iran

Legislation Details and Objectives

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday published legislation to introduce tougher sanctions on Iran, expanding trade restrictions and powers to target ships as part of what it described as wider effort to curb Tehran's nuclear programme and other hostile activities.

Key Measures Introduced

The government said the measures would restrict Iran's access to the British financial system, expand trade bans to additional goods, technology and services, and prohibit Iranian aircraft from landing in Britain unless exemptions apply.

Official Statements

Stephen Doughty, a foreign office minister, said in a written statement that the legislation "doubles down on our action to constrain Iran's nuclear ambitions" and would help ensure Iran was never able to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Response from Iran

Iran's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Sam Tobin, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)