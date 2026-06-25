Stellantis, Nissan eye Marelli assets in rescue talks, Bloomberg reports

Automaker Negotiations and Marelli's Financial Situation

Overview of the Talks

June 25 (Reuters) - Automakers Stellantis and Nissan Motor are in talks to take over some assets of Japanese auto parts supplier Marelli Holdings, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Stellantis' Interest in Marelli's Assets

Stellantis is in discussions to acquire Marelli's suspensions business in Italy and some other countries, while Nissan is looking at the supplier's cockpit assets in Japan, the report said.

Broader Negotiations for Marelli's Rescue

The discussions are part of broader negotiations aimed at saving the auto-parts supplier, the report added.

Marelli's Background and Financial Challenges

Creation and Importance to Nissan

Marelli, which was created in 2019, has been closely watched because it is a major supplier to Nissan, which is struggling to turn itself around.

Bankruptcy Filing and Contributing Factors

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Marelli filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in June, after months of uncertainty about its talks with creditors.

Impact of Global Trade War

The company, which is owned by private equity firm KKR, said in its June filing that the global trade war affected its liquidity position because of the supplier's import- and export-focused business and the tariffs imposed on the automotive industry.

Comments from Involved Parties

Stellantis and Marelli declined to comment. Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)