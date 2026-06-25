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Stellantis, Nissan in talks to buy assets from Marelli, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis, Nissan in talks to buy assets from Marelli, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Stellantis, Nissan eye Marelli assets in rescue talks, Bloomberg reports

Automaker Negotiations and Marelli's Financial Situation

Overview of the Talks

June 25 (Reuters) - Automakers Stellantis and Nissan Motor are in talks to take over some assets of Japanese auto parts supplier Marelli Holdings, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Stellantis' Interest in Marelli's Assets

Stellantis is in discussions to acquire Marelli's suspensions business in Italy and some other countries, while Nissan is looking at the supplier's cockpit assets in Japan, the report said.

Broader Negotiations for Marelli's Rescue

The discussions are part of broader negotiations aimed at saving the auto-parts supplier, the report added.

Marelli's Background and Financial Challenges

Creation and Importance to Nissan

Marelli, which was created in 2019, has been closely watched because it is a major supplier to Nissan, which is struggling to turn itself around.

Bankruptcy Filing and Contributing Factors

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Marelli filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in June, after months of uncertainty about its talks with creditors.

Impact of Global Trade War

The company, which is owned by private equity firm KKR, said in its June filing that the global trade war affected its liquidity position because of the supplier's import- and export-focused business and the tariffs imposed on the automotive industry.

Comments from Involved Parties

Stellantis and Marelli declined to comment. Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Stellantis and Nissan are exploring acquisition of Marelli assets amid the supplier’s US Chapter 11 bankruptcy and restructuring plan (autofinancenews.net).
  • Marelli, backed by KKR, filed for Chapter 11 in the US in June 2025 with about 80% of lenders supporting the restructuring (autofinancenews.net).
  • The asset sale discussions align with broader efforts to preserve Marelli’s operations during its financial turnaround (bloomberg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies are in talks to buy Marelli's assets?
Stellantis and Nissan Motor are reportedly in discussions to acquire some assets from Marelli Holdings.
Who reported the potential acquisitions of Marelli's assets?
The discussions were reported by Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources.
Was the report about Stellantis and Nissan acquiring Marelli assets confirmed?
Reuters stated they could not immediately verify the Bloomberg News report.
What type of company is Marelli Holdings?
Marelli Holdings is a Japanese auto parts supplier.

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