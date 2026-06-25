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Exclusive-Bumble dating app explores sale, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Bumble Considers Sale as Growth Slows and Paying Users Decline Sharply

Bumble's Strategic Review Amid Industry Headwinds

By Milana Vinn

Bumble Explores Sale with Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Dating app Bumble is exploring a sale amid slowing growth in the online dating sector, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The company, which gained recognition as one of the first major platforms to require women to initiate contact, is working with investment bankers at Morgan Stanley on a potential sale process, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are private.

Sources cautioned that no deal is certain and the company may decide to stay independent.

Bumble did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Morgan Stanley and asset manager Blackstone, which owns about 22% of Bumble according to LSEG data, declined to comment.

Bumble's Market Performance and Ownership

Shares of Bumble, based in Austin, Texas, have fallen 48% over the past 12 months, leaving it with a market value of $388 million.  Whitney Wolfe Herd, a co-founder of Tinder, founded Bumble in 2014 and built its brand around a “women-first” approach to online dating. Wolfe Herd, the youngest woman to take a company public in the United States when Bumble debuted in 2021, returned as chief executive in March 2025 after previously stepping down as CEO in 2023.

Blackstone's Investment and Public Offering

Blackstone acquired a majority stake in MagicLab, Bumble's parent company, in 2019 in a deal valuing the business at about $3 billion. MagicLab was later renamed Bumble Inc. and went public in February 2021 at a valuation exceeding $7 billion. Blackstone affiliates sold $28.2 million of Bumble shares this month.

Paying Users Decline

Drop in Paying Users and Revenue

The company has struggled with slowing growth and declining users. Total paying users fell more than 11% in the full year 2025 to about 3.7 million, while annual revenue declined nearly 10% to about $966 million. In the first quarter of 2026, paying users dropped by about 20% year-on-year as the company trimmed lower-engagement accounts.

Competitive Landscape

Larger rival Match Group has also faced slowing growth, but has increased its market value by about 12% over the past year. 

Bumble's Response and Future Outlook

Monetization Efforts

Bumble has sought to offset the drop in users by raising prices and improving monetization, with average revenue per paying user rising modestly. Still, analysts say the company faces mounting competition, shifting user preferences and broader fatigue with dating apps, particularly among younger users.

Brand Positioning and Expansion

Brand Evolution

The company’s “Built for Women, Better for Everyone” motto, which defined its women-first brand, was once a key competitive advantage but analysts increasingly view it as less distinctive, with user behavior shifting in the online dating sector.

Expansion Beyond Dating

Bumble has expanded beyond dating with offerings such as Bumble For Friends, a social networking feature, and Bumble Bizz, which focuses on professional connections, but those products remain small parts of its business.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; editing by Colin Barr and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Bumble is working with Morgan Stanley on a potential sale process, although no decision is assured and it may remain independent, per Reuters’ June 25 reporting.
  • The company’s challenges include a ~48% share drop over 12 months and an 11–21% year‑over‑year decline in paying users, though ARPPU has risen slightly, signaling monetization efforts.
  • Recent operational moves include launching a paid group‑dating pilot in New York and preparing an AI‑powered platform overhaul (including eliminating the swipe) to reinvigorate engagement with Gen Z.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bumble exploring a sale?
Bumble is considering a sale due to slowing growth and a decline in paying users and revenue.
Who is assisting Bumble with the potential sale process?
Bumble is working with investment bankers at Morgan Stanley to explore sale options.
How much has Bumble's market value dropped?
Bumble's shares have fallen 48% in the past 12 months, bringing its market value to $388 million.
What has contributed to Bumble's decline in paying users?
The decline is attributed to increased competition, changing user preferences, and broader fatigue with dating apps.
What other products does Bumble offer besides dating?
Bumble offers Bumble For Friends for social networking and Bumble Bizz for professional connections.

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