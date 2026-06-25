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Le Slip Francais patriotic underwear maker set for Bastille Day stock market launch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Le Slip Francais patriotic underwear maker set for Bastille Day stock market launch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Le Slip Francais to Go Public on Bastille Day with Paris Stock Market Debut

Le Slip Francais: French Underwear Maker Eyes Paris Stock Market Debut

By Inti Landauro

IPO Announcement and Timing

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - French underwear maker Le Slip Francais, which prides itself on manufacturing entirely in France, plans to have its shares traded on the Paris stock market on July 14, Bastille Day.

Company Background and Growth

Origins and Mission

Le Slip Francais was set up 15 years ago in reaction to the French textile industry's struggles to keep pace with aggressive European fast fashion retailers such as Spain's Inditex or H&M. More recently, so-called "ultra-fast fashion" brands, such as Chinese giant Shein, has added to the pressure.  

"Le Slip Français was born from a simple idea: start changing the world by changing underwear," its Chief Executive Guillaume Gibault said in a press release on Thursday. 

Product Expansion

Le slip is the French word for male briefs and initially the firm, sold only male underwear in variations of blue, white and red – the colours of the French flag – in a tongue-in-cheek patriotic move.

It has expanded over the years into women's wear, pyjamas and other clothes and has proved resilient as several French brands have foundered, including Jennyfer, which ended in liquidation in April, and NafNaf, which has been in receivership since May.

Financial Performance and IPO Details

Recent Financials

Le Slip Francais sells clothes worth about €21.1 million ($24.02 million) and booked a net profit of €700,000 last year.

IPO Structure

The company intends to raise €5 million ($5.69 million) in an initial public offering on the Euronext Growth Paris market on July 14, France's national day. 

Share Offering Breakdown

The free floating shares would represent 27% of the company's capital and if demand is strong, the company may offer more shares in an over-allotment option.

Additionally, existing shareholders will also sell some of their shares.

Investors can bid for the new shares from June 25 until July 8.

($1 = 0.8785 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The brand achieved profitability in 2025 with €21.1 million in revenue and €0.7 million net profit, driven by its strategic pivot and new in‑house production base. (boursorama.com)
  • The IPO will launch July 14, 2026, on the Paris Euronext Growth market, offering new shares at €14.80 and targeting €5 million in capital raise, with potential over‑allotment. (zonebourse.com)
  • The company aims to double revenue by 2030 and expand its Made‑in‑France textile platform, leveraging its loyal customer base (approx. 850,000) and new production capacities. (zonebourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Le Slip Francais launch its IPO?
Le Slip Francais plans to launch its IPO on July 14, Bastille Day.
How much does Le Slip Francais aim to raise from its IPO?
The company aims to raise €5 million through its initial public offering.
Where will Le Slip Francais shares be traded?
Shares will be traded on the Euronext Growth Paris stock market.
How long has Le Slip Francais been in business?
Le Slip Francais was established 15 years ago.
Who can participate in the Le Slip Francais IPO?
Investors can bid for the new shares from June 25 until July 8.

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