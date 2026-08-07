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Starlink rival Eutelsat sees higher revenue in 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Starlink rival Eutelsat sees higher revenue in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Satellite Internet

Eutelsat sees revenue growth as OneWeb expands, shares drop on margin outlook

Eutelsat's Financial Performance and Market Reaction

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Revenue Growth Driven by OneWeb Expansion

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Eutelsat said on Friday it expected slight revenue growth in 2027 as rapid expansion of its OneWeb satellite connectivity business offsets declines elsewhere, though weaker-than-expected profitability sent its shares down as much as 8%.

The company said it expected slight growth in operating revenue in 2026/27, while profit margins were expected to remain broadly unchanged from last year.

Full-Year Results and Analyst Expectations

Full-year revenue rose 3% on a like-for-like basis to €1.24 billion ($1.43 billion), driven by a 69.5% increase in low-Earth orbit (LEO) revenue, which accounted for a quarter of group sales. Adjusted core earnings, however, fell to €632.4 million and the profit margin dropped to 51.2%, below the 52.4% average analyst estimate compiled by the company.

Eutelsat's shares were down 7% at 0837 GMT. Bernstein analyst Aleksander Peterc said weak guidance was behind the market reaction despite a strong fourth quarter.

Profit Margin Pressures from LEO Segment

Finance chief Sebastien Rouge told analysts that Eutelsat was still in a phase where the rapidly growing LEO segment generated lower margins than the legacy geostationary business.

Market Valuation and Competitive Landscape

SPACEX IPO MAKES CASE FOR HIGHER VALUATION

The French group operates the only global LEO satellite network outside Elon Musk's Starlink and has benefited from European efforts to reduce reliance on U.S. satellite providers.

Comparisons with Starlink and SpaceX

Chief Executive Jean-Francois Fallacher said the market was undervaluing Eutelsat relative to Starlink following SpaceX's stock market debut in June.

"When we look at the valuation of Starlink we believe we are undervalued as a company, looking at the asset we are currently running and operating," Fallacher said.

He added that SpaceX's disclosures highlighted the scale of Starlink's dependence on revenue from the U.S. government, which was a surprise.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8678 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Eutelsat expects slight revenue growth in 2027, after reporting stable results in the prior year, driven by momentum in its satellite internet business. (investing.com)
  • The company’s LEO (OneWeb) services are expanding rapidly—Q3 LEO revenues jumped 65%—and new satellite deliveries are slated to begin by the end of this year, with launches in 2027. (investing.com)
  • Eutelsat benefits from government backing: France has led refinancing efforts and supports Eutelsat as Europe’s main rival to Starlink, while new contracts—such as a 10‑year French military deal—mark growing institutional demand. (sahmcapital.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What revenue trend does Eutelsat expect for 2027?
Eutelsat expects slight revenue growth in 2027 compared to stable revenue in the previous year.
What business area is Eutelsat focusing on to drive growth?
Eutelsat is focusing on expanding its satellite internet business.
Which country is Eutelsat based in?
Eutelsat is based in France.
How does Eutelsat's 2027 outlook compare to the previous year?
The company projects growth in 2027 after stable revenues in the preceding year.

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