Nestle Russia Pledges Continuity as Kremlin Transfers Control of Assets

Nestle’s Response to Kremlin Asset Transfer

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nestle's Russian subsidiary pledged to continue its operations in Russia without regard to a decision by the Kremlin to transfer control of the company's assets, the Swiss food giant was quoted as saying on Monday.

Commitment to Operations and Stakeholders

"The Nestle Group in Russia is continuing its commercial activities in Russia in full and wishes to state its intention to unconditionally fulfil all obligations to clients, partners, and employees," state news agency TASS quoted the company's Russian press service as saying in a statement in Russian.

Details of Asset Transfer

The Russian assets of Nestle and French retailer Auchan were, by virtue of a presidential decree on Friday, transferred to temporary control by L.E.V. Management, a little-known company with no public profile.

Clarification on Ownership and Management

The Nestle statement quoted by TASS said the transfer did not amount to nationalisation or a change of ownership. It said Nestle expressed confidence that working with the team at L.E.V. Management would help the company continue to grow and improve its efficiency.

Protecting Business Interests

After the presidential decree was announced last week, Nestle, maker of Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate bars, said it was "committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its rights and ensure continuity of business operations in the interests of all stakeholders, particularly its employees".

Kremlin’s Rationale and Historical Context

The Kremlin said hostile actions by "unfriendly" countries played a role in its decision to take control of the Russian assets of Nestle and Auchan.

In previous cases, temporary administration has often been followed by state expropriation, with assets later transferred to Kremlin-linked individuals or companies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said only temporary administration was under consideration for now.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Bill Berkrot)