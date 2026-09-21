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Nestle Russia pledges to continue operations despite Kremlin transfer of assets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nestle Russia pledges to continue operations despite Kremlin transfer of assets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Nestle Russia Pledges Continuity as Kremlin Transfers Control of Assets

Nestle’s Response to Kremlin Asset Transfer

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nestle's Russian subsidiary pledged to continue its operations in Russia without regard to a decision by the Kremlin to transfer control of the company's assets, the Swiss food giant was quoted as saying on Monday.

Commitment to Operations and Stakeholders

"The Nestle Group in Russia is continuing its commercial activities in Russia in full and wishes to state its intention to unconditionally fulfil all obligations to clients, partners, and employees," state news agency TASS quoted the company's Russian press service as saying in a statement in Russian.

Details of Asset Transfer

The Russian assets of Nestle and French retailer Auchan were, by virtue of a presidential decree on Friday, transferred to temporary control by L.E.V. Management, a little-known company with no public profile.

Clarification on Ownership and Management

The Nestle statement quoted by TASS said the transfer did not amount to nationalisation or a change of ownership. It said Nestle expressed confidence that working with the team at L.E.V. Management would help the company continue to grow and improve its efficiency.

Protecting Business Interests

After the presidential decree was announced last week, Nestle, maker of Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate bars, said it was "committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its rights and ensure continuity of business operations in the interests of all stakeholders, particularly its employees".

Kremlin’s Rationale and Historical Context

The Kremlin said hostile actions by "unfriendly" countries played a role in its decision to take control of the Russian assets of Nestle and Auchan.

In previous cases, temporary administration has often been followed by state expropriation, with assets later transferred to Kremlin-linked individuals or companies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said only temporary administration was under consideration for now.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Nestlé Russia, comprising six factories and around 7,000 employees, asserts it will continue operations and fulfill all obligations under the new temporary management arrangement via L.E.V. Management, citing the transfer as administrative rather than a change of ownership. (euronews.com)
  • The decree, signed by President Putin on September 17, 2026, places 16 businesses—including Nestlé Russia, Nestlé Kuban, and Auchan—under temporary control by L.E.V. Management, a little-known Moscow entity registered in 2024 with undisclosed ownership. (euronews.com)
  • Past examples suggest temporary administration in Russia often precedes forced transfers at discounted valuations to Kremlin-linked buyers, raising concerns about the long-term independence of Nestlé’s Russian operations despite the firm’s current continuity pledge. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has happened to Nestle's Russian assets?
Nestle's Russian assets were transferred to temporary control by L.E.V. Management following a Kremlin decree.
Is Nestle Russia continuing its operations after the asset transfer?
Yes, Nestle Russia has pledged to continue its commercial activities and meet all obligations to clients, partners, and employees.
Does the asset transfer mean Nestle no longer owns its Russian subsidiary?
No, Nestle stated the transfer does not amount to nationalisation or a change of ownership.
What is Nestle's approach to the new administration by L.E.V. Management?
Nestle expressed confidence in working with L.E.V. Management to continue growth and improve efficiency.
Why did the Kremlin decide to take control of Nestle's assets?
The Kremlin cited hostile actions by 'unfriendly' countries as a factor in transferring control of assets like Nestle's.

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