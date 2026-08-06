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Spirits maker Diageo forecasts flat fiscal 2027 sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spirits maker Diageo forecasts flat fiscal 2027 sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Diageo's 'Drastic Dave' targets $1 billion cost savings to confront weak growth

Diageo's Cost-Cutting Overhaul and Market Response

By Emma Rumney and Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Diageo's new CEO Dave Lewis unveiled a $1 billion cost-cutting plan on Thursday, saying the world's top spirits maker must adapt to a prolonged period of weak growth.

Strategic Investments and Growth Initiatives

Lewis plans to use savings to invest for growth, including by reducing prices on some brands, and expanding in fast-growing areas including Guinness and canned cocktails.

Investor Reaction and Share Performance

Investors welcomed the overhaul as a sign that Lewis, who has been leading Diageo since January, was moving quickly to tackle years of stagnant or falling sales.

Shares in the Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer maker rose as much as 11% at one point to a more than five-month high. The stock eventually closed 5.6% higher.

Industry Challenges and Internal Restructuring

The spirits industry has been struggling to chart a path back to growth as people have changed what, where and how much they drink.

Restructuring Plan Details

Lewis, nicknamed "Drastic Dave" for his history of cost-cutting at Tesco and Unilever, said his restructuring plan would change the cost structure of the entire business, and have "very significant impacts" on colleagues.

He declined to disclose the number of roles that might be affected. Big changes were focused on global, back-office functions and in areas where there was "massive duplication", he said.

Cost Savings and Severance

Some savings would also come from cutting spending on capacity increases for growth that never materialised, Lewis said.

Diageo reported severance costs of $514 million for its fiscal year ended June 30, sharply up from $73 million a year earlier. Reuters reported in July some Diageo teams were facing up to 30% reductions.

The overhaul, saving $1 billion in costs over three years, would cost $1.2 billion, with around 70% of those costs already incurred, Diageo said. That compares with net revenues of $19.64 billion, down 3% on a year ago.

Industry-Wide Restructuring

Other drinks makers have also restructured recently. Heineken said in February it would cut up to 6,000 jobs, while Pernod Ricard last year launched a plan to save €1 billion ($1.15 billion) by its fiscal 2029.

NORTH AMERICAN CHALLENGE

Diageo, which also makes Smirnoff vodka and Captain Morgan rum, forecast low-single-digit organic net sales growth through its 2029 financial year, below a previous medium-term growth target of 5% to 7% that it scrapped in 2025.

Market Guidance and Regional Performance

Lewis said the new guidance was shaped by weakness in its largest market, North America, which is expected to decline next year, stabilise in two years, and grow thereafter.

Sales in the region fell 8.4% in fiscal 2026, more than the 8% analysts predicted, but Lewis said he was confident he could restore performance without sacrificing profits.

Analyst Perspective and Future Outlook

Mark Nelson, analyst at Killik & Co, said Lewis had announced higher savings than expected and reassured investors that price cuts and other competitive initiatives would not require a reset in profits.

But, he said, it still wasn't clear how Diageo would deliver on its ambition to increase sales faster than the rest of the spirits market, given it has struggled to be successful in areas such as canned cocktails in the past.

"We need to be convinced," Nelson said.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Emma Rumney in London; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Diageo’s fiscal 2027 net sales are expected to be flat year‑on‑year, signaling limited top‑line growth ahead.
  • The company aims to generate approximately $1 billion in cost savings over the next three years as part of CEO Dave Lewis’s restructuring plan.
  • Regional sales remain uneven: strong momentum in Europe, Latin America & Africa continues to be offset by weakness in North America and China, underscoring the need for operational reset.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sales outlook did Diageo provide for fiscal 2027?
Diageo forecasted flat annual sales for fiscal 2027.
How much cost savings does Diageo aim for in the next three years?
Diageo is targeting about $1 billion in cost savings over the next three years.
Who is leading Diageo’s new performance overhaul?
The new overhaul plan is being led by CEO Dave Lewis.
What industry is Diageo a leader in?
Diageo is the world's largest spirits maker.
When was Diageo's new restructuring plan announced?
The details of the plan were announced on August 6.

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