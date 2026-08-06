GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
FTSE indexes climb on earnings optimism - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

FTSE indexes climb on earnings optimism 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

FTSE 100 slips as Relx weighs; WPP, Persimmon gain after results

Market Overview and Key Movers

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 ended lower on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors weighed a fresh batch of corporate earnings including upbeat reports from housebuilder Persimmon and advertising group WPP.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2% to end the session at 10,867.89 points. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.2% to 24,695.41 points, rising for the fourth consecutive day.

Major Drags on the FTSE 100

Relx and Software Sector Performance

• Information and analytics group Relx was among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100, falling 4.1% as software stocks retreated after AppLovin's revenue miss and Datadog's warning on revenue growth. Relx was also trading ex-dividend.

Top Gainers and Positive Earnings Reports

Persimmon and Admiral Results

• Persimmon climbed 2.9% after the housebuilder forecast annual home deliveries at the top end of its range, while insurer Admiral jumped 5.4% after its first-half results and share buyback announcement.

WPP's Significant Surge

• Among the midcap stocks, WPP soared 28.6%, on track for its biggest single-day percentage gain in more than three decades, after the ad firm said the trajectory had improved in recent months, even as it reported a 4.7% drop in first-half adjusted revenue.

Market Sentiment and Economic Data

Investor Focus on U.S. Jobs Data

• Investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday for clues on the health of the labour market and interest rate trajectory.

Construction Industry Outlook

Survey Insights and Builder Optimism

• The downturn in Britain's construction industry eased in July as commercial building and housebuilding weakened less sharply, with builder optimism hitting its highest level since before the Iran war, a survey by S&P Global showed.

Other Notable Movers

Tritax Big Box REIT Decline

• Among other movers, real estate investment trust Tritax Big Box REIT dropped 4.1%, becoming the top decliner in the FTSE 100, after it placed a £350 million share sale at £1.64 a share.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Persimmon rose ~3.6% after forecasting home completions at the top end of its 2026 range, reinforcing its resilience—modeled on March outlook of 12,000–12,500 homes and over 80% delivery secured for 2026 (marketscreener.com).
  • Admiral surged ~4–4.6% on strong first‑half results, with H1 profit rising by around 67–69% year‑on‑year and robust motor insurance performance (admiralgroup.co.uk).
  • WPP soared 26%—its largest one‑day gain in decades—after signalling gradual revenue recovery, lifting market sentiment despite a first‑half adjusted revenue decline (lse.co.uk).
  • UK construction downturn eased slightly in June: PMI edged up to 38.4 from May’s six‑year low of 38.2, with a softer fall in commercial building, though housebuilding and civil engineering still contracted sharply (investing.com).
  • Investors await Friday’s US non‑farm payrolls for clues on labour market strength and monetary policy direction, while oil edges up amid supply concerns tied to Iran–Oman talks and regional tanker attacks (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 climb today?
The FTSE 100 climbed due to strong earnings from companies like Persimmon, WPP, and Admiral, boosting investor sentiment.
Which UK companies saw significant stock gains?
Persimmon, WPP, Admiral, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals all saw notable gains following positive earnings reports and announcements.
What factors pressured global markets outside the UK?
Asian stocks and U.S. Nasdaq futures were under pressure due to turbulence in the chip sector and geopolitical uncertainties.
What are investors watching for next?
Investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data for further clues on the health of the labor market and interest rate direction.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
View All Finance Posts