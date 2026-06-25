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Finance

Spire Healthcare takeover deadline for Toscafund extended to July 9

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Spire Healthcare Extends Toscafund Takeover Bid Deadline to July 9

Details of Toscafund's Takeover Bid for Spire Healthcare

June 25 (Reuters) - UK's Spire Healthcare said on Thursday that the deadline for Toscafund Asset Management to make a formal takeover bid for the private hospital operator has been extended for a second time to July 9 from June 25.

Key Points of the Takeover Bid

Here are some details:

Toscafund's Position and Proposal

• A successful deal would give Toscafund, already Spire's second-largest shareholder, control of the company

• The asset manager tabled its 250 pence-per-share proposal on May 14, a 66% premium to Spire's previous close, valuing the company at about £1 billion ($1.32 billion)

Stake Building and Previous Bids

• The asset manager built a near-11% stake in Spire while opposing Ramsay Health Care's 250 pence-per-share proposal in 2021; it has now made a bid at the same price

Regulatory Timeline

• The original deadline for a deal under British takeover rules was June 11

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7594 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

Key Takeaways

  • Deadline for Toscafund’s takeover bid has been extended for a second time, now set for July 9 instead of June 25 (globalbankingandfinance.com).
  • Toscafund’s proposal values Spire at 250 pence per share—about £1 billion or ~$1.32 billion—representing a 66% premium (stockopedia.com).
  • Toscafund, Spire’s second-largest shareholder (≈19%), previously built a near‑11% stake and had opposed a 2021 bid at the same price by Ramsay Health Care (stockopedia.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new deadline for Toscafund's takeover bid for Spire Healthcare?
The new deadline for Toscafund's formal takeover bid for Spire Healthcare has been extended to July 9.
How much is Toscafund offering per share for Spire Healthcare?
Toscafund has proposed a 250 pence-per-share offer for Spire Healthcare.
What is the total valuation of Spire Healthcare in Toscafund’s bid?
Toscafund's proposal values Spire Healthcare at about £1 billion ($1.32 billion).
Why is Toscafund's takeover bid significant?
Toscafund is already Spire's second-largest shareholder and its bid could give it control of the company.

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