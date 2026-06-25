Spire Healthcare Extends Toscafund Takeover Bid Deadline to July 9

Details of Toscafund's Takeover Bid for Spire Healthcare

June 25 (Reuters) - UK's Spire Healthcare said on Thursday that the deadline for Toscafund Asset Management to make a formal takeover bid for the private hospital operator has been extended for a second time to July 9 from June 25.

Key Points of the Takeover Bid

Here are some details:

Toscafund's Position and Proposal

• A successful deal would give Toscafund, already Spire's second-largest shareholder, control of the company

• The asset manager tabled its 250 pence-per-share proposal on May 14, a 66% premium to Spire's previous close, valuing the company at about £1 billion ($1.32 billion)

Stake Building and Previous Bids

• The asset manager built a near-11% stake in Spire while opposing Ramsay Health Care's 250 pence-per-share proposal in 2021; it has now made a bid at the same price

Regulatory Timeline

• The original deadline for a deal under British takeover rules was June 11

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7594 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)