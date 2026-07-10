Meta discontinues AI image feature days after launch

Meta Ends AI Image Generation Feature Using Instagram Public Content

Meta Discontinues Instagram-Based AI Image Generation Tool

Feature Launch and Immediate Discontinuation

July 10 (Reuters) - Meta said on Friday it is discontinuing an AI feature that allowed users to generate images using public Instagram accounts, days after rolling out the feature.

Meta's Statement on the Decision

"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way," Meta said in a statement.

User Feedback and Company Response

"We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available," it said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Edmund Klamann)