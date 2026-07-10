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Meta discontinues AI image feature days after launch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta discontinues AI image feature days after launch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Meta Ends AI Image Generation Feature Using Instagram Public Content

Meta Discontinues Instagram-Based AI Image Generation Tool

Feature Launch and Immediate Discontinuation

July 10 (Reuters) - Meta said on Friday it is discontinuing an AI feature that allowed users to generate images using public Instagram accounts, days after rolling out the feature.

Meta's Statement on the Decision

"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way," Meta said in a statement.

User Feedback and Company Response

"We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available," it said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta’s Muse Image launched July 7, allowing users to ‑mention public Instagram profiles and incorporate their photos in AI‑generated images—a default opt‑in raising consent concerns.
  • Backlash was swift, with critics calling it a “privacy landmine.” Meta stated the feature “missed the mark” and discontinued it by July 10.
  • Users with public Instagram accounts were automatically opted in. While opting out was possible via settings, Meta removed the feature entirely to address the criticism.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Meta discontinue its AI image feature?
Meta discontinued the feature due to user feedback indicating it missed the mark.
How long was Meta's AI image feature available?
The feature was available for only a few days after launch.
What did Meta's AI image tool do?
It allowed users to generate images using public Instagram accounts.
Did Meta provide a reason for its quick decision?
Yes, Meta said feedback showed the feature did not meet expectations.
Will the feature return in the future?
Meta did not mention any plans to return or relaunch the feature.

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