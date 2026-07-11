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Eni CEO says oil market risks breaking out of current range by early 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eni CEO says oil market risks breaking out of current range by early 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 11, 2026

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Eni CEO Predicts Oil Market Could Exceed $100 Range by Early 2027

Market Outlook and Strategic Implications

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - The global oil market will break out of its roughly $80-$100 range by the first quarter of 2027 at the latest, boosting inflation and reducing energy demand, if the Middle East conflict continues, Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Italian state-controlled group Eni said.

The release of stockpiles has helped to keep crude prices largely within that range so far, he said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper published on Saturday.

Risks Associated with Current Strategies

• The  strategy carries growing risks because global reserves are finite, he said.

Long-Term Solutions for Energy Security

• "The long-term solution is greater energy security through diversification of supply sources and routes," he said.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Oil Stocks

• Descalzi said global oil stocks have fallen by an average 3.8 million barrels per day, accelerating to 4.6 million bpd in May, as a result of disruption linked to the Iran war that began at the end of February.

Diversification of Supply Sources

• He said countries should focus on producers in North and sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia, while reducing dependence on controlled maritime passages.

Eni's Regional Exposure

• Eni has limited exposure to the Middle East, while most of its upstream production is in Africa and Latin America.

Emerging Trends in Energy Demand

• Power demand generated by artificial intelligence technologies and the rapid expansion of data centres has increased the urgency of ensuring security of energy supply.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Descalzi forecasts a breakout from the $80–$100 oil range by Q1 2027 if the Middle East conflict continues, driven by dwindling stockpiles and finite global reserves.
  • He warns of inflationary pressure and demand contraction, citing accelerated stock drawdowns—3.8 million barrels per day on average, rising to 4.6 million bpd in May.
  • Descalzi urges diversification of supply sources (e.g., Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia) and routes to enhance energy security and reduce dependency on volatile maritime chokepoints.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Eni's CEO predict the oil market will break out of its $80-$100 range?
Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi predicts the oil market could exceed the $80-$100 range by the first quarter of 2027 if the Middle East conflict continues.
What risks does continued reliance on oil stockpiles pose?
Relying on oil stockpiles poses risks due to finite global reserves, potentially boosting inflation and reducing energy demand.
Which regions should countries focus on for diversified oil supply?
Countries should consider producers in North and sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia to diversify oil supply sources.
How has the Middle East conflict impacted global oil stocks?
The conflict has accelerated declines in global oil stocks, with an average drop of 3.8 million barrels per day, rising to 4.6 million in May.
Why is energy supply security becoming more urgent?
Growing power demand from artificial intelligence technologies and expanding data centres is increasing the urgency for reliable energy supply.

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