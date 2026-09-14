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Finance

Swiss upper house of parliament backs Mercosur trade deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance trade Economy Politics International Relations

Swiss Parliament Advances Mercosur Trade Deal, Adds Farmer Support Package

Swiss Upper House Approves Mercosur Trade Agreement

Background and Legislative Process

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland's upper house of parliament approved a trade agreement with the South American bloc Mercosur on Monday after promising support for Swiss farmers, sending the deal back to the lower chamber, where it was rejected in June.

Financial Aid for Swiss Farmers

A year after the Swiss economy minister signed the deal in Brazil, upper house lawmakers passed the accord coupled with financial aid for farmers worth 517 million Swiss francs ($633 million) over six years to cushion its impact.

Details of the EFTA-Mercosur Deal

The deal between member states of the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA, and the core Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay passed with 35 votes in favour and seven against. There were three abstentions.

Political Opposition and Sensitivities

Farming is a sensitive policy area in Switzerland and opposition to the agreement in the lower house this summer had come from both the right and left of the political spectrum.

Switzerland's Role in EFTA

Switzerland is the biggest economy in EFTA, which also comprises Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. 

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8162 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Alexander Smith )

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Swiss upper house of parliament decide about the Mercosur trade deal?
The upper house approved the Mercosur trade agreement with extra financial aid for Swiss farmers and sent it back to the lower chamber.
Why was financial aid included in the trade agreement?
Financial aid worth 517 million Swiss francs over six years was included to help Swiss farmers adjust to the impact of the trade deal.
Which countries are included in the Mercosur bloc?
Mercosur's core members are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
What is Switzerland’s role in EFTA?
Switzerland is the largest economy in EFTA, which also includes Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.
What was the vote result in the upper house for the trade agreement?
The Mercosur trade agreement passed with 35 votes in favor, 7 against, and 3 abstentions.

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