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EU is set to propose ban on social media and AI chatbots for under-15s - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU is set to propose ban on social media and AI chatbots for under-15s

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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EU Proposes Sweeping Ban on Social Media and AI Chatbots for Under-15s

Overview of the EU's Proposed Online Safety Regulations for Children

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union will propose a ban restricting under 15s from social media, video sharing platforms, AI chatbots and online games, in the most sweeping plan yet to protect children from online dangers, a European Commission document seen by Reuters shows.    

Global Concerns Over Children's Online Safety

Concerns have mounted globally about the impact on children's health and safety of major outlets, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, Google's YouTube and ChatGPT.

The EU Kids Act: Key Provisions and Timeline

The EU proposal is part of an EU Kids Act that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen will present on Thursday. The former may announce some details in her State of the Union address on upcoming EU policy on Wednesday.

Protecting Minors While Enabling Digital Benefits

"The Union's approach should allow minors to benefit from the huge potential of digital services, while protecting them from abuse and exploitation. It needs to limit the access of tech companies to our children, and not the other way around," the document said. 

Gradual Access and Age-Based Restrictions

The Commission's proposal, which will also cover video gaming platforms, allows for gradual access to the various services according to age, while the obligations imposed on the companies will depend on the type of service and the age of the children.

The Commission declined to comment.

Financial and Supervisory Requirements for Companies

Supervisory Fee Obligations

COMPANIES WOULD HAVE TO PAY A SUPERVISORY FEE

According to the document, companies will have to pay a supervisory fee to fund regulators' enforcement and supervision. 

Account Creation Rules by Age Group

Children Aged 15 and Above

Children from 15 onwards can set up their own accounts under the proposal, while children between 13 and 14 can ask parents to open introductory accounts for social media and video-sharing platforms under parental control and with limited contacts and strict time limits. 

Children Aged 3 to 12

Accounts for children between 3 and 12 will be fully controlled by parents and will only be for child-friendly services with strict safety standards, the document said. Under-3s would have no access to the services.

Details may still change ahead of the announcement. 

Next Steps and Legislative Process

The Commission will need to work out the draft with EU countries and the European Parliament in the coming months before it can become law.

Requirements for Tech Companies

Avoiding Addictive Designs and Harmful Feeds

The draft seen by Reuters sets out requirements for companies, including avoiding addictive designs and harmful feeds.

Tools for Reporting and Parental Control

They would also have to provide tools to enable children to easily report harmful content and effective parental control tools.

Age Verification Measures

Social media and video-sharing platforms will be required to verify children's age when a user opens a new account while online games platforms will have to verify children's age before they can download games.

The companies say they take precautions and many set a minimum age of at least 13 to sign up to social media platforms.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Under‑15s would be banned from accessing major digital services; gradual access allowed via parental control or independently at age 15.
  • Platforms must implement age verification, avoid addictive design, offer parental tools, and pay supervisory fees to fund enforcement.
  • This builds on existing EU rules like the DSA and AI Act and follows EU MEPs’ earlier calls for harmonised age limits like 16 with parental consent for 13–15‑year‑olds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the EU proposal ban for children under 15?
The EU proposal bans under-15s from accessing social media, video-sharing platforms, AI chatbots, and online games to protect children's safety online.
Who will present the EU Kids Act proposal?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen will present the EU Kids Act proposal.
What obligations will companies face under the new proposal?
Companies will pay a supervisory fee, implement age verification, offer reporting tools for harmful content, and provide parental controls.
How will account access for children be managed?
Children 13-14 can have accounts under parental control, ages 3-12 will have parent-controlled child-friendly accounts, and under-3s will have no access.
Will the new law take effect immediately?
No, the proposal must be discussed and agreed upon by EU countries and the European Parliament before becoming law.

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