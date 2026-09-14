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Global AI stocks fall as industry chiefs call for slowing development - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global AI stocks fall as industry chiefs call for slowing development

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Global AI Stocks Slide Sharply as Industry Leaders Urge Caution on Development

AI Industry Faces Market Turbulence Amid Warnings and Global Reactions

By Johann M Cherian and Gregor Stuart Hunter

Sept 14 (Reuters) - AI-linked stocks plunged worldwide on Monday after leaders of the biggest artificial intelligence companies warned of risks from rapid development, the starkest threat yet to the billions of dollars being poured into the industry that have driven world markets to record highs.

The selloff rippled through the industry, where companies are increasingly relying on debt and circular financing to fund ambitious AI spending plans even as global borrowing costs, reflected in multi-year-high bond yields, continue to rise.

Industry Leaders Call for Caution

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, in a lengthy essay shared on X on Saturday, called on AI companies to slow the rate at which they advance model capabilities amid mounting fears of misuse of artificial intelligence. Both Elon Musk, who runs xAI, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said they agree with Amodei.

Altman also said the company would not proceed with an IPO this year, citing safety concerns.

Market Impact of AI Warnings

Stock Market Reactions

Wall Street's elite tech index, the Nasdaq 100, slid 1.2% to a six-week low in early trading as chip stocks, which have led the AI sugar rush, fell the most.

"If this does lead to sort of a slowdown and a rethink of AI spending, that will have ramifications for the economy and some important sectors of the stock market, because essentially, we've been running hot based on AI spending," said Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers.

The Philadelphia chip index dropped 5.1%, with Nvidia down 3.6%, Advanced Micro Devices off 5.6% and Micron falling 6%, while Musk's SpaceX shed 1.6%.

Semiconductor equipment makers Lam Research and Applied Materials tumbled 6% each, while tech utilities Bloom Energy lost 6.8% and GE Vernova declined 7.4%.

Europe's tech sector fell 2.2%, dragged by ASML's 5.9% decline, alongside steep losses in Infineon and Siemens Energy, while in Asia, SoftBank plunged as much as 13.2% and chipmakers TSMC and SK Hynix also retreated.

Concerns Over AI Risks

Unacceptable Risks and Industry Alarm

"UNACCEPTABLE" RISKS

Alarm about the potential harm from AI spiked earlier this month when Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned, stating that the "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade."

A few days later, the San Francisco-based AI lab released a threat intelligence report detailing how its Claude AI models were used for activities ranging from weapons development and cyber operations to surveillance and fraud.

Over the weekend, Amodei wrote that in six to 12 months, AI agents "could be capable of taking over the entire internet potentially causing hundreds of billions of dollars in damage." Separately, OpenAI's Altman said in an interview that risks of human extinction posed by AI were "unacceptable".

Political and Regulatory Responses

And while several U.S. lawmakers have raised concern about AI's rapid progress and called for new rules, U.S. President Donald Trump said that a "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centres exists, appearing to play down concerns expressed by industry leaders.

AI-related trades have powered much of the gains in global equities since OpenAI released ChatGPT in 2022, but more recently cyberattacks by rogue AI agents and public discontent with data centre construction have raised opposition to the development of the industry.

The U.S. and Chinese governments are expected to hold AI safety talks as part of bilateral discussions taking place this month, Reuters reported. But China's state-backed Global Times blasted the Anthropic essay in an editorial, calling it a "Cold War playbook" intended to curb the country's technological development.

Rising Competition and Market Dynamics

A growing concern for OpenAI and Anthropic is the rising competition from more affordable Chinese models such as Moonshot AI's Kimi K3, Alibaba's Qwen and DeepSeek's offerings, which could pressure the pricing of larger, more costly models.

Investor Sentiment and Future Outlook

Dissenting Opinions on AI Warnings

NOT ALL BELIEVE THE WARNINGS

Some investors dismissed the warnings from Anthropic and OpenAI.

Michael Burry, whose prescient bets against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis were chronicled in the movie "The Big Short", said in a message on X the warnings were "hype and puffery" and "cover for real uncontrollable slowing growth".

Continued Investment and Expansion

Others have argued that record capital spending commitments suggest AI development is unlikely to slow, such as Morgan Stanley's CEO, Ted Pick, who forecast earlier this year that AI spending will surpass $1.3 trillion by 2027.

"The key question is whether this is the first sign that the extraordinary AI investment cycle might eventually moderate. For now, that seems unlikely. The competitive race between companies and countries remains intense, and it's difficult to imagine firms voluntarily stepping back while rivals continue to push ahead," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Upcoming IPOs and Strategic Moves

Meanwhile, Amodei's Anthropic has pushed ahead with its public debut, expected next month as sources told Reuters that the company is in talks to bring in Nvidia as an anchor investor.

Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings is also considering raising at least $10 billion by listing American depositary receipts, a report said.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter in Singapore, Johann M Cherian, Purvi Agarwal and Utkarsh Tushar Hathi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s essay urged slowing AI model capability improvements, joined by Elon Musk and Sam Altman, who also delayed OpenAI’s IPO due to safety concerns (investing.com).
  • AI and chip stocks plunged: Nasdaq‑100 fell ~1.2%, Philadelphia Semiconductor Index lost ~5%, with major firms like Nvidia, AMD, Micron, ASML, TSMC, SoftBank, Lam Research, Applied Materials, and GE Vernova dropping significantly (koreatimes.co.kr).
  • Investor fears surged over slowing AI spending amid rising borrowing costs, with concerns about debt‑financed AI capex and broader economic implications; some see increased safety focus, others only a reallocation of AI investment (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are global AI stocks falling?
Global AI stocks are falling due to warnings from industry leaders about the risks of rapid AI development and concerns over market sustainability.
Which AI and tech companies experienced the biggest declines?
Major declines were seen in companies like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Micron, ASML, SoftBank, TSMC, SK Hynix, and others.
What risks are industry chiefs highlighting about AI development?
They point to misuse of AI, potential economic damage, cyber threats, and concerns over AI capability outpacing safety controls.
How are global markets reacting to these AI concerns?
Markets like Nasdaq, Philadelphia chip index, and European and Asian tech sectors have seen notable declines following the warnings.
What role does rising global borrowing costs play in the AI sector downturn?
Rising borrowing costs increase funding challenges for AI companies, contributing to financial instability and market selloff.

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