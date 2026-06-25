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US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Banking investment Ukraine Political Risk

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Political Risk Insurance Framework for U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund

By Andrea Shalal

Agreement Details and Objectives

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has agreed with the World Bank's guarantee arm MIGA to create a political risk insurance framework for a U.S.-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund.

The agreement, signed on Thursday on the sidelines of a Ukraine recovery conference in Gdansk, Poland, will help catalyze and support opportunities for private sector investment in Ukraine in connection with the fund’s investments, the DFC said in a statement.

Focus Areas and Strategic Sectors

The U.S.-Ukrainian fund, set up under a critical minerals deal signed between the U.S. and Ukraine a year ago, is focused on five strategic sectors, including minerals and energy. Ukraine continues to fight Moscow's full-scale invasion launched in February 2022. 

Approval of a second project is expected in the coming weeks, Ukraine has said.

Mobilizing Private Investment

Statements from DFC and World Bank Officials

DFC Chief of Staff Conor Coleman said the agreement would ensure that the DFC could mobilize additional private investment vehicles alongside joint projects that the U.S. agency and the Ukrainian government are pursuing under the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

That, in turn, he said, would give investors the "confidence to pursue high-impact opportunities in Ukraine," without providing any further details.

Importance of Political Risk Insurance

Political risk insurance is a specialized type of coverage that protects businesses, investors and lenders against financial losses caused by adverse government actions, political instability or geopolitical turmoil. 

World Bank and MIGA Perspectives

"This is an effort by DFC and us together to .. reduce the risk so that the private sector can feel confident about the opportunity to invest in Ukraine’s future," World Bank President Ajay Banga said at the signing.

Ed Mountfield, vice president and chief financial officer of the World Bank's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, who signed the deal with Coleman, said the war-risk coverage would help mobilize private capital investments and strengthen Ukraine's overall business environment.

Future Projects and Outlook

Ukraine Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev told the event that the next projects would be approved this year, and a big facility was needed to de-risk those investments.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Barbara Lewis and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation will mobilize political risk insurance via MIGA to help attract private capital for the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund announced in April 2025, supporting sectors like critical minerals and infrastructure. (dfc.gov)
  • The fund, seeded with $75 million each from the U.S. and Ukraine (totaling $150 million), is jointly managed and aims to reinvest future resource revenues into strategic reconstruction and economic growth. (dfc.gov)
  • MIGA has already channeled over $326 million in guarantees under its SURE Trust Fund by mid‑2025, mobilizing private capital despite wartime risks—demonstrating effectiveness of political risk insurance in Ukraine. (miga.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the US DFC and World Bank MIGA agreement?
The agreement creates a political risk insurance framework to support private sector investment in a U.S.-Ukrainian reconstruction fund.
What sectors does the U.S.-Ukrainian reconstruction fund focus on?
The fund focuses on five strategic sectors, including critical minerals.
What is the expected impact of this partnership for Ukraine?
It is expected to catalyze private investment and strengthen Ukraine's business environment.

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