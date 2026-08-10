Euro Zone Investor Morale Returns to Positive in August, Sentix Survey Shows

Sentix Survey Results and Economic Outlook

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone returned to positive territory in August and rose for a fourth consecutive month, helped by a sharp improvement in current economic conditions and continued confidence in the recovery, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix Index Performance

• The Sentix index for the euro zone rose to 0.9 points in August from -3.1 in July, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of -0.5

• The index has now increased for four straight months and reached its highest level since February 2026

Drivers of Improvement

• Sentix said the improvement was driven mainly by a sharp recovery in investors' assessment of current conditions, while expectations also improved

• The current situation subindex climbed to -8.0 points in August from -14.8 in July, while the expectations gauge rose to 10.3 points from 9.3

Ongoing Challenges

• Sentix added that the confidence shock caused by the Iran war appeared to have been partially absorbed, though high energy costs and subdued order books remained a drag on the outlook

Germany’s Economic Stabilisation

• Sentix's headline index for Germany rose to -11.9 points from -19.4, its third consecutive increase and highest reading since February

• "Further economic stabilisation is on the horizon for Germany," Sentix said, pointing to stronger economic data and second-quarter growth of 0.2% that helped the economy avoid another recession

Survey Methodology

• The survey of 1,097 investors, including 213 institutional investors, was conducted between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Linda Pasquini)