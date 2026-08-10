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Finance

Euro zone investor morale turns positive in August, Sentix survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Euro Zone Investor Morale Returns to Positive in August, Sentix Survey Shows

Sentix Survey Results and Economic Outlook

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone returned to positive territory in August and rose for a fourth consecutive month, helped by a sharp improvement in current economic conditions and continued confidence in the recovery, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix Index Performance

• The Sentix index for the euro zone rose to 0.9 points in August from -3.1 in July, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of -0.5

• The index has now increased for four straight months and reached its highest level since February 2026

Drivers of Improvement

• Sentix said the improvement was driven mainly by a sharp recovery in investors' assessment of current conditions, while expectations also improved

• The current situation subindex climbed to -8.0 points in August from -14.8 in July, while the expectations gauge rose to 10.3 points from 9.3

Ongoing Challenges

• Sentix added that the confidence shock caused by the Iran war appeared to have been partially absorbed, though high energy costs and subdued order books remained a drag on the outlook

Germany’s Economic Stabilisation

• Sentix's headline index for Germany rose to -11.9 points from -19.4, its third consecutive increase and highest reading since February

• "Further economic stabilisation is on the horizon for Germany," Sentix said, pointing to stronger economic data and second-quarter growth of 0.2% that helped the economy avoid another recession

Survey Methodology

• The survey of 1,097 investors, including 213 institutional investors, was conducted between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Sentix index rose to 0.9 in August from –3.1 in July, surpassing the Reuters forecast of –0.5, and reaching its highest level since February 2026.
  • The current situation subindex jumped to –8.0 from –14.8, while the expectations gauge improved to 10.3 from 9.3, signaling stronger sentiment across both fronts.
  • Germany’s index rose to –11.9 from –19.4, its best reading since February; Sentix noted that the Iran war shock is receding, though high energy costs and weak order books still weigh on the outlook.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Sentix index for the euro zone reach in August?
The Sentix index for the euro zone rose to 0.9 points in August from -3.1 in July.
How many consecutive months has euro zone investor morale improved?
Euro zone investor morale has improved for four consecutive months.
What factors contributed to the improvement in investor morale?
The improvement was driven by a sharp recovery in current economic conditions and continued confidence in recovery.
How did Germany's investor morale perform in August?
Sentix's headline index for Germany rose to -11.9 points from -19.4, its third consecutive increase.
How was the Sentix survey conducted?
The survey included 1,097 investors, of which 213 were institutional, and was conducted between August 6 and August 8.

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