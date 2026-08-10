Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd resume more sailings through the Suez Canal

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Key Suez Canal Routes for Asia-Europe Trade
Resumption of Suez Canal Shipping Routes
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd's Strategic Move
COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk said on Monday that another container service in its Gemini network with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will resume sailing through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, part of a gradual return to the area.
Background: Disruption of the Asia-Europe Trade Corridor
The Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal was abandoned by most shippers earlier this decade after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, forcing ships to take the much longer trip around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
Recent Announcements and Future Plans
But Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd in early July announced that they would resume a service connecting Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe through the Suez Canal, and Maersk later also said a Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service would do the same.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)