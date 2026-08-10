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Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd resume more sailings through the Suez Canal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd resume more sailings through the Suez Canal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Key Suez Canal Routes for Asia-Europe Trade

Resumption of Suez Canal Shipping Routes

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd's Strategic Move

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk said on Monday that another container service in its Gemini network with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will resume sailing through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, part of a gradual return to the area.

Background: Disruption of the Asia-Europe Trade Corridor

The Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal was abandoned by most shippers earlier this decade after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, forcing ships to take the much longer trip around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Recent Announcements and Future Plans

But Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd in early July announced that they would resume a service connecting Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe through the Suez Canal, and Maersk later also said a Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service would do the same.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • One of the Gemini‑network services between Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe will restart transits through the Suez Canal, replacing lengthy rerouting around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope (marketscreener.com)
  • Earlier in mid‑February, Maersk and Hapag‑Lloyd resumed the IMX Gemini service (India–Middle East–Mediterranean) via the Red Sea under naval escort (hapag-lloyd.com)
  • Maersk separately resumed its Middle East–U.S. East Coast route through Suez in early July, cutting westbound voyages by ~7 days and eastbound up to ~14 days (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did shipping companies avoid the Suez Canal in recent years?
Most shippers abandoned the Suez Canal route after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, opting instead for alternative, longer routes around Africa.
Which companies are resuming sailings through the Suez Canal?
Danish shipping group Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd are resuming select container services through the Suez Canal as part of a gradual return.
What trade corridors are affected by the resumed Suez Canal services?
The resumed services primarily impact the Asia-Europe and Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast trade corridors, reconnecting these regions via the Suez Canal.
What is the Gemini network in shipping?
The Gemini network is a collaborative container service operated by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, now partially resuming routes via the Suez Canal.

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