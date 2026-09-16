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Russia says there is still time to stop an arms race in space after US orbital weapons admission - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says there is still time to stop an arms race in space after US orbital weapons admission

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Russia Urges Treaty to Stop Space Arms Race After US Confirms Orbital Weapons

Russia Responds to US Orbital Weapons Disclosure

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia believes there is still time to prevent an arms race in space by drawing up a legally-binding international treaty to outlaw the deployment of offensive weapons there and called on the United States and other nations to set aside their scepticism about the idea, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday. 

US Acknowledges Space-Based Weapons

Ryabkov was commenting after the U.S. acknowledged this week that the Pentagon is operating weapons in Earth's orbit, a landmark moment in the militarisation of space. U.S. Space Force chief Douglas Schiess said that enlisted members of his military branch "operate on-orbit weapons that can defend the Joint Force against space-enabled attacks."

Russia's Reaction to US Announcement

Lack of Notification and Ongoing Monitoring

Speaking at a news briefing in Moscow, Ryabkov said the United States had not notified Russia - one of the world's top three space powers - about its new weapons capability, but said the U.S. statement had not come as a surprise.   

"This is nothing new to us; we are monitoring all of this, recording it all, and drawing the appropriate conclusions,” he said, noting that Moscow had long spoken of the need for a treaty that would rule out the use of force in space or the threat of force against objects in space.

Western Opposition to Space Treaty

"The Americans and other Westerners, in particular the British, have for many years used inflammatory excuses to cover up their unwillingness to move in this direction; they seek out spurious arguments to avoid doing so and attempt to turn the tables by accusing us of activities which, in their view, are destabilising in nature,” said Ryabkov.

Call for Diplomatic Solutions

“But we believe that it is not yet too late to create an environment that would preclude an arms race with escalating risks of open conflict in outer space.”

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia calls for a new legally binding treaty to prohibit offensive weapons in outer space amid growing militarisation trends.
  • The U.S. has formally acknowledged operating 'on‑orbit space control weapons' aimed at defending assets, marking a significant policy shift.
  • Despite tension and prior vetoes at the UN, Russia maintains there is still time to avert an arms race if diplomatic engagement resumes promptly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia propose to prevent an arms race in space?
Russia proposed drafting a legally-binding international treaty to outlaw the deployment of offensive weapons in space.
How did Russia respond to the US admission about orbital weapons?
Russia said it was not surprised by the US admission and called for cooperation to legally prevent militarisation of space.
Has the US notified Russia about its space weapons capability?
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the US had not notified Russia about its new space weapons capability.
Why do Russia and other nations want a treaty on space weapons?
Russia argues that a treaty is needed to prevent the use or threat of force in space, reducing the risk of open conflict in orbit.
What is the current US stance on treaties banning offensive weapons in space?
According to Russia, the US and some Western nations remain sceptical and have not supported proposals for such a treaty.

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