Haleon Reports US Sales Growth by Targeting GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Users

Haleon's Strategy to Capitalize on GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Trends

By Richa Naidu

GLP-1 Drugs and Their Growing Popularity

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Consumer health company Haleon has achieved growing sales of products to counter side-effects of weight-loss drugs in the United States, the company said, capitalising on the rising popularity of GLP-1 medication.

How GLP-1 Drugs Work

Drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound and ​Foundayo help people to lose weight by mimicking a hormone that keeps the stomach ⁠feeling full.

Common Side Effects of GLP-1 Drugs

Potential side-effects from these GLP-1 drugs include nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhea. Some people also experience abdominal pain and stomach cramps.

Haleon's In-Store Placement and Partnerships

Haleon, which makes Advil pain relief pills, TUMS indigestion tablets and Biotène oral-care gels, said it is working with U.S.-based stores including CVS Pharmacy to put its products in spaces curated for GLP-1 drug users as well as on regular store aisles.

Sales Impact of Dual Placement Strategy

"Dual placement in core aisles and GLP-1 destination sets delivers an average 24% sales lift per store," a Haleon spokesperson said of the previously unreported strategy. The sales increase was recorded in the first quarter of the year.

GLP-1 Shelf Space and Performance

"Haleon holds the majority of GLP-1 shelf space at CVS," the spokesperson added, noting that curated items on dedicated GLP-1 shelves in stores are outperforming the same items in stores without one.

Market Context and Retailer Responses

GLP-1 Drug Usage in the United States

About 11% of Americans are on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, according to analytics company Gallup.

Retailer Initiatives and Statements

"CVS Pharmacy has expanded its product assortment and is highlighting CVS brand and national brand over-the-counter products to help make managing side effects easier," the retailer said in a statement without addressing Haleon's comments directly.

Discussions with Other Retail Giants

London-listed Haleon has also spoken to retail giants Walmart and Target about its GLP-1 in-store strategy, the Haleon spokesperson added without disclosing the outcome of those talks.

(Reporting by Richa NaiduEditing by David Goodman)