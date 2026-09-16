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Advil-maker Haleon boosts US sales by targeting consumers on weight-loss drugs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Advil-maker Haleon boosts US sales by targeting consumers on weight-loss drugs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Haleon Reports US Sales Growth by Targeting GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Users

Haleon's Strategy to Capitalize on GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Trends

By Richa Naidu

GLP-1 Drugs and Their Growing Popularity

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Consumer health company Haleon has achieved growing sales of products to counter side-effects of weight-loss drugs in the United States, the company said, capitalising on the rising popularity of GLP-1 medication. 

How GLP-1 Drugs Work

Drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound and ​Foundayo help people to lose weight by mimicking a hormone that keeps the stomach ⁠feeling full.

Common Side Effects of GLP-1 Drugs

Potential side-effects from these GLP-1 drugs include nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhea. Some people also experience abdominal pain and stomach cramps.

Haleon's In-Store Placement and Partnerships

Haleon, which makes Advil pain relief pills, TUMS indigestion tablets and Biotène oral-care gels, said it is working with U.S.-based stores including CVS Pharmacy to put its products in spaces curated for GLP-1 drug users as well as on regular store aisles.

Sales Impact of Dual Placement Strategy

"Dual placement in core aisles and GLP-1 destination sets delivers an average 24% sales lift per store," a Haleon spokesperson said of the previously unreported strategy. The sales increase was recorded in the first quarter of the year.

GLP-1 Shelf Space and Performance

"Haleon holds the majority of GLP-1 shelf space at CVS," the spokesperson added, noting that curated items on dedicated GLP-1 shelves in stores are outperforming the same items in stores without one.

Market Context and Retailer Responses

GLP-1 Drug Usage in the United States

About 11% of Americans are on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, according to analytics company Gallup.

Retailer Initiatives and Statements

"CVS Pharmacy has expanded its product assortment and is highlighting CVS brand and national brand over-the-counter products to help make managing side effects easier," the retailer said in a statement without addressing Haleon's comments directly. 

Discussions with Other Retail Giants

London-listed Haleon has also spoken to retail giants Walmart and Target about its GLP-1 in-store strategy, the Haleon spokesperson added without disclosing the outcome of those talks.

(Reporting by Richa NaiduEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Haleon’s dual‑placement strategy in core and GLP‑1‑focused areas boosts sales by ~24% per store in Q1.
  • 11% of U.S. adults are currently using GLP‑1 weight‑loss medications, up from 3% in 2024, with 15% having tried them (news.gallup.com).
  • Use of GLP‑1s is linked to declining obesity rates and rising consumer demand, making related OTC side‑effect remedies increasingly valuable (news.gallup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Haleon increasing its US sales?
Haleon has increased US sales by placing products like Advil and TUMS in store sections targeted at weight-loss drug users.
What strategy did Haleon use in CVS stores?
Haleon's products were placed in both regular aisles and special GLP-1 destination sets, leading to an average 24% sales lift.
What are GLP-1 drugs?
GLP-1 drugs, such as Wegovy and Zepbound, help with weight loss by mimicking a hormone that increases the feeling of fullness.
What side effects do GLP-1 drugs cause that Haleon's products address?
GLP-1 drugs may cause nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and cramps, which Haleon's products help manage.
How widespread is GLP-1 drug use in the US?
About 11% of Americans are on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, according to analytics company Gallup.

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