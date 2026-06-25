Soccer-Vinicius fires Brazil into World Cup knockouts with 3-0 win over Scotland

Brazil's Dominant Win Over Scotland Secures Knockout Spot

By Rohith Nair

MIAMI, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil sambaed their way into the World Cup knockout stages with a commanding 3-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday, as Vinicius Jr netted twice and Neymar made his first appearance in a Brazil shirt in nearly three years.

Vinicius's double at a packed Miami Stadium helped Carlo Ancelotti's side top Group C with seven points, while 64,478 fans witnessed the emotional return of Brazil's prodigal son Neymar, who had not donned the famous yellow jersey since October 2023.

Vinicius has scored in every game so far and the 25-year-old has four goals in the tournament to find himself in elite company, going level with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland while he sits one goal behind Lionel Messi.

Manager and Player Reactions

"We played well, it was much like the match against Haiti (a 3-0 win). It was a more complete performance and we're pleased," Ancelotti said.

"Now comes the best bit... There were lots of positives, we didn't concede a goal. Neymar's introduction is important and could help us a great deal."

Match Highlights

Brazil Score Inside Seven Minutes

Scotland boss Steve Clarke had predicted Brazil would attack from the outset and the South Americans needed seven minutes to prove him right and go 1-0 up when Scott McKenna failed to clear the ball, allowing Rayan to nick it and find Vinicius unmarked.

As goalkeeper Angus Gunn scrambled to stop him, the Real Madrid forward simply took one touch to move the ball past him and tap it into an empty net as the fans in yellow erupted.

VAR Drama and First Half Action

Brazil nearly made it 2-0 before the first hydration break when Vinicius nicked the ball off Jack Hendry to score, but Scotland earned a reprieve after a VAR check and the goal was overturned for a foul by the Brazilian.

That remained the theme in the first half, with Brazil being more combative while Scotland failed to capitalise on set-pieces as they finished the half with no shots on target.

Brazil twisted the knife on the stroke of halftime, winning the ball high up the pitch before Bruno Guimaraes crossed to the far post, where a grateful Vinicius headed home his second.

The two-goal cushion unleashed Brazil's full repertoire of tricks as they sliced through Scotland's midfield with flicks and one-touch passes that left Clarke's side looking relieved when the halftime whistle blew.

Cunha Scores His Third at World Cup

Brazil pressed for a third goal and it came with another scything move through the midfield as Guimaraes grabbed his second assist, dancing into the box before setting up Matheus Cunha for his third goal of the tournament.

"It's a dream come true. The first match was tough, the second was better, and now it's even better," Cunha said.

"I believe we're improving and we're going all out to achieve our goal - to win our sixth title."

Scotland's Response and Neymar's Return

Scotland finally tested Alisson for the first time in the 64th minute when the goalkeeper parried a header but a roar of approval from the Tartan Army was quickly drowned out by the Brazilian fans singing in unison.

But the biggest cheer of the night was reserved for Neymar as Ancelotti brought on the 34-year-old who looked to combine with Vinicius, creating three chances in 13 minutes.

Scotland's attacking efforts remained toothless and Alisson remained a rock in goal, denying them one last chance in the dying minutes as Brazil kept a clean sheet.

Aftermath and Group Implications

"We gave them the goals, we gave them the game we wanted. We're disappointed," Clarke said.

The result leaves Scotland waiting to see if they can qualify as one of the best third-placed sides with three points but a damaging goal difference of minus-three.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Miami;Editing by Christian Radnedge)