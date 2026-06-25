Vinicius Junior Leads Brazil to 3-0 Win Over Scotland, Secures World Cup Knockout Spot

Brazil Dominates Scotland to Advance in World Cup

Vinicius Junior's Impactful Performance

MIAMI, June 24 (Reuters) - Vinicius Junior scored twice as Brazil romped into the second round of the World Cup as Group C winners with a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, a result that left the Scots relying on other results going their way to progress.

Early Goals Set the Tone

The electric Real Madrid forward opened the scoring courtesy of a Scottish mix-up in the seventh minute and added his second with a header in first-half stoppage time before Matheus Cunha rounded out the scoring on the hour mark.

Team News and Match Implications

Neymar's Return and Brazil's Next Opponent

The comfortable win, which featured the return after a long absence of Neymar, combined with Morocco's 4-2 win over Haiti put Brazil on the road to Houston, where they will meet the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden next Monday.

Scotland's Hopes for Advancement

Scotland, who disappointed their Tartan Army with a timid and error-prone display in the first half, will now hope to advance as one of the eight third-placed teams with the best records over the 12 groups.

Reporting

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge)