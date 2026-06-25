GBAF Logo
Soccer-Vinicius double helps Brazil past Scotland into World Cup knockouts - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Soccer-Vinicius double helps Brazil past Scotland into World Cup knockouts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
World Cup Sports Football Brazil Scotland

Vinicius Junior Leads Brazil to 3-0 Win Over Scotland, Secures World Cup Knockout Spot

Brazil Dominates Scotland to Advance in World Cup

Vinicius Junior's Impactful Performance

MIAMI, June 24 (Reuters) - Vinicius Junior scored twice as Brazil romped into the second round of the World Cup as Group C winners with a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, a result that left the Scots relying on other results going their way to progress.

Early Goals Set the Tone

The electric Real Madrid forward opened the scoring courtesy of a Scottish mix-up in the seventh minute and added his second with a header in first-half stoppage time before Matheus Cunha rounded out the scoring on the hour mark.

Team News and Match Implications

Neymar's Return and Brazil's Next Opponent

The comfortable win, which featured the return after a long absence of Neymar, combined with Morocco's 4-2 win over Haiti put Brazil on the road to Houston, where they will meet the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden next Monday.

Scotland's Hopes for Advancement

Scotland, who disappointed their Tartan Army with a timid and error-prone display in the first half, will now hope to advance as one of the eight third-placed teams with the best records over the 12 groups.

Reporting

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Vinicius Jr scored in the 7th minute due to a Scotland defensive miscue and added a second with a header in first‑half stoppage time, ensuring Brazil topped Group C. (en.prothomalo.com)
  • Matheus Cunha completed the 3‑0 win on the hour mark, reinforcing Brazil’s dominance in the group. (en.prothomalo.com)
  • Neymar returned to the squad after recovering from a calf injury but remained on the bench; Scotland, with this loss, now must rely on finishing as one of the eight best third‑placed teams to advance. (en.prothomalo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored for Brazil in their 3-0 win over Scotland?
Vinicius Junior scored two goals and Matheus Cunha added a third for Brazil.
What does the win mean for Brazil in the World Cup?
Brazil advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds as Group C winners.
What are Scotland's chances of progressing in the World Cup?
Scotland must rely on other results to be among the top third-placed teams to advance.
Where will Brazil play their next World Cup match?
Brazil will play their next match in Houston against the Netherlands, Japan, or Sweden.
Did Neymar play in Brazil's match against Scotland?
Yes, the match featured Neymar's return after a long absence.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England

Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England

Image for Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes

Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes

Image for Soccer-Vinicius fires Brazil into World Cup knockouts with 3-0 win over Scotland

Soccer-Vinicius fires Brazil into World Cup knockouts with 3-0 win over Scotland

Image for Tennis-Wimbledon surprised and disappointed as players plan protest

Tennis-Wimbledon surprised and disappointed as players plan protest

Image for Soccer-Ghana draw cools England hype and revives familiar questions

Soccer-Ghana draw cools England hype and revives familiar questions

Image for Cricket-England captain Stokes says focus only on winning series after tumultuous two weeks

Cricket-England captain Stokes says focus only on winning series after tumultuous two weeks

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund
US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund
Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Image for Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Image for Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Image for Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Image for UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
Image for Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Image for Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Image for Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Image for Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Image for Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Image for Trump describes UK's expected next PM as 'extremely liberal'
Trump describes UK's expected next PM as 'extremely liberal'
View All Headlines Posts