Ukraine to Conduct Preemptive Attacks on Russian War Facilities: Zelenskiy
Ukraine Expands Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure
Zelenskiy's Directive for Preemptive Action
June 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine will carry out preemptive attacks on facilities Russia is using for its war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on Wednesday, as Kyiv expands strikes on energy infrastructure in an attempt to force Moscow into talks.
"I instructed our intelligence services and military to act preemptively against facilities Russia uses to expand its war effort," Zelenskiy said.
Recent Ukrainian Drone Strikes and Their Impact
Crimea and Russian Heartland Targeted
On Wednesday, Ukrainian drones knocked out power in the biggest city in Russian-held Crimea and targeted facilities in central and southern Russia, as a fuel crisis deepened with Kyiv continuing to strike refineries and energy assets.
Damage to Moscow Oil Refinery
The capital's Moscow oil refinery will be offline for at least six months after sustaining extensive damage in Ukrainian drone attacks, industry sources said, complicating Russian efforts to tackle fuel shortages across the world's largest country.
Russian Oil Production and Data Transparency
Decline in Petroleum Output
Russia's production of petroleum products and coke dropped 13.5% year-on-year in May, accelerating from earlier declines, the rare official data published on Wednesday showed.
Secrecy Around Oil Production Data
Impact of the Invasion on Data Publication
Russia, the world's third-biggest oil producer, has stopped publishing much of its oil production and export data since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)