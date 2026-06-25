Ukraine to Conduct Preemptive Attacks on Russian War Facilities: Zelenskiy

Ukraine Expands Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Zelenskiy's Directive for Preemptive Action

June 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine will carry out preemptive attacks on facilities Russia is using for its war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on Wednesday, as Kyiv expands strikes on energy infrastructure in an attempt to force Moscow into talks.

"I instructed our intelligence services and military to act preemptively against facilities Russia uses to expand its war effort," Zelenskiy said.

Recent Ukrainian Drone Strikes and Their Impact

Crimea and Russian Heartland Targeted

On Wednesday, Ukrainian drones knocked out power in the biggest city in Russian-held Crimea and targeted facilities in central and southern Russia, as a fuel crisis deepened with Kyiv continuing to strike refineries and energy assets.

Damage to Moscow Oil Refinery

The capital's Moscow oil refinery will be offline for at least six months after sustaining extensive damage in Ukrainian drone attacks, industry sources said, complicating Russian efforts to tackle fuel shortages across the world's largest country.

Russian Oil Production and Data Transparency

Decline in Petroleum Output

Russia's production of petroleum products and coke dropped 13.5% year-on-year in May, accelerating from earlier declines, the rare official data published on Wednesday showed.

Secrecy Around Oil Production Data

Impact of the Invasion on Data Publication

Russia, the world's third-biggest oil producer, has stopped publishing much of its oil production and export data since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)