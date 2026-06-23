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Soccer-Scotland's Clarke dreams of Azteca return but all focus on Brazil first

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Scotland Eyes Historic Knockout Berth Ahead of High-Stakes Clash with Brazil

Scotland’s World Cup Hopes and the Challenge of Facing Brazil

By Rohith Nair

MIAMI, June 23 (Reuters) - Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is relishing the prospect of a potential return to Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium, where he once scored as a young player, as his team prepares for their crucial World Cup group game against Brazil on Wednesday.

A long wait to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their World Cup history could finally be over when Scotland take on the five-times champions in Miami.

Scotland are third in Group C with three points, behind Brazil and Morocco on four points each. Yet finishing third could potentially see them head to Mexico to play their next game against the co-hosts.

Historic Opportunity for Scotland

"Scottish teams have never managed to get beyond the group stage. So if we could be the first team to do that, then that would obviously be very special," Clarke told reporters on Tuesday.

Clarke’s Memories of the Azteca Stadium

"I'd love to go back to the Azteca Stadium because I've played there in the Under-19 World Cup way back - many, many years ago when I was a young, fit and healthy footballer.

"I managed to score a goal in the Azteca Stadium. Scotland beat Mexico 1-0, so if it does happen, we'll have a repeat!"

Facing Brazil: A Formidable Challenge

But first, Clarke said his team must navigate a tricky match against a Brazil side whose inherent characteristics are to attack and play on the front foot.

"They've shown in the matches so far in this tournament that they can be a big threat," he said.

"I'm sure they expect to be at least in the last four of the competition."

Potential Neymar Return

POTENTIAL NEYMAR RETURN

Scotland may also have to deal with the potential return of Neymar, who could feature after injury concerns sidelined the forward from the first two games.

"Obviously, without question, he's one of the superstars of the modern era," Clarke said.

"I think coming from the bench, he can certainly give the team a lift because the crowd will get a lift when he comes on, he's such an iconic figure."

Other Brazilian Threats

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said Neymar was not the only threat as he named Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Martinelli and Endrick as players to watch out for in the forward line.

"They have so much quality to choose from, even if you see the players that aren't in the Brazil squad that have been left at home," Robertson said.

"We just have to prepare to try and play the best we can because we know they have quality in every single position. We know that if they have to make substitutions, they have quality coming on the pitch."

Clarke’s Respect for Brazil

Clarke said his first World Cup memories were of Brazil's victorious 1970 team and the magnitude of facing them is not lost on the Scottish coach.

"You grow up with that love of Brazil. But tomorrow night we have to not love Brazil and love Scotland more," he said.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in MiamiEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Scotland could become the first to break their history of never progressing beyond the World Cup group stage, with a win over Brazil on June 24 in Miami potentially sending them onward or even to Mexico. (worldcupper.com)
  • Steve Clarke recalls scoring at Azteca Stadium during his U‑19 career and dreams of a repeat, but insists his squad’s full focus remains on defeating Brazil first. (fifa.com)
  • Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti expects Neymar to return from injury and be available for the match against Scotland, which could shift the balance in Brazil’s favor. (uol.com.br)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is at stake for Scotland in their World Cup match against Brazil?
Scotland could reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in history if they secure a good result against Brazil.
Why is Steve Clarke excited about a potential return to Azteca Stadium?
Steve Clarke previously scored at the Azteca Stadium as a young player and is eager to potentially return there if Scotland advances.
How has Scotland performed in Group C so far?
Scotland is currently third in Group C with three points, behind Brazil and Morocco who each have four points.
Could Neymar play against Scotland in the upcoming match?
There is a possibility Neymar may return from injury to play against Scotland, potentially coming off the bench.
Who are the key threats in the Brazil squad according to Scotland's captain?
Andy Robertson highlighted Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Martinelli, and Endrick as major attacking threats from Brazil.

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