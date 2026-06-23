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Soccer-Scotland look to give Tartan Army reason to drink Miami dry after Brazil clash - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Scotland look to give Tartan Army reason to drink Miami dry after Brazil clash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Scotland’s Tartan Army Gears Up for Historic World Cup Clash with Brazil in Miami

Scotland’s Fans and Team Prepare for a Momentous Match

By Nick Mulvenney

The Tartan Army’s Impact on the World Cup

MIAMI, June 23 (Reuters) - Captain Andy Robertson said Scotland would be doing everything in their power to give their Tartan Army of fans good reason to drink Miami dry after Wednesday's World Cup clash against Brazil. 

Returning to soccer's showpiece event for the first time in 28 years, Scotland's fans have been one of the hits of the tournament with locals embracing their distinctive approach to supporting their team. 

Fans Take Over Boston and Miami

Bars in Boston, where the Scots played their first two games, reported being close to running out of beer last week and Robertson thought supplies in Miami could be similarly tested if Scotland upset Brazil and qualified for the Round of 32.

"Our fans are the best in the world. Everywhere they go, people fall in love with them," the departing Liverpool fullback told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think you've seen how much the whole city of Boston fell in love with the Tartan Army, and I think they're gutted now that they've left. 

"Now obviously they come down to Miami and try and make the same impact, and I think they've had that same impact. Obviously the baseball again last night, walking through the streets and everything."

Robertson’s Reflections Ahead of the Brazil Clash

Respect for the Brazilian Team

Robertson spent much of his press conference extolling the qualities of the Brazilians and was extremely cautious about predicting a first Scotland win over the five-times world champions in five attempts at the World Cup. 

Hopes for a Historic Win

"Come tomorrow night, if we manage to beat Brazil, like I'm using your words now, if we manage to beat Brazil, then I'm sure maybe a couple of beers will be drank by the Tartan Army, that's for sure," he said with deliberate understatement.  

"But that's what we hope, because we want to give them something to shout about. We want to give them something to be happy about and, obviously, also if we win the game then we've created history.

"I think the whole of the Tartan Army want that, and that would be something to celebrate, but we're a long way off that sitting here just now and hopefully when it comes to the time tomorrow, then we'll be back closer."    

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Scotland captain Andy Robertson promised fans will have reason to celebrate—and potentially empty Miami bars—if Scotland shocks Brazil and advances to the Round of 32.
  • Boston bars experienced unprecedented beer demand from the Tartan Army, with some venues running out completely and needing emergency deliveries—Samuel Adams taproom alone emptied nearly 90 kegs and sold around 4,000 pints over a weekend.
  • The Tartan Army’s festive presence has become a cultural highlight, with thousands marching through Miami’s Little Havana, drawing local affection for their song, bagpipes and contagious spirit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the captain of the Scotland national soccer team?
Andy Robertson is the captain of the Scotland national soccer team.
Why are Scotland fans called the Tartan Army?
Scotland's soccer supporters are commonly known as the Tartan Army for their passionate support and traditional tartan attire.
How have Scotland fans impacted the 2024 World Cup so far?
Scotland fans have made a strong impression in host cities like Boston and Miami, with their enthusiasm and celebrations reportedly leading bars to run low on beer.
Has Scotland ever beaten Brazil in the World Cup?
Scotland has yet to beat Brazil in five World Cup attempts, making the Miami clash highly anticipated.
What is at stake for Scotland in the match against Brazil?
A win against Brazil could qualify Scotland for the Round of 32 and be a historic achievement for the team and fans.

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