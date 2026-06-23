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Soccer-England make changes in defence, Partey returns for Ghana - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-England make changes in defence, Partey returns for Ghana

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Sports Football World Cup England Ghana

England and Ghana Announce Starting Lineups for Group L World Cup Clash

Match Preview and Team News

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 (Reuters) - Coach Thomas Tuchel made changes to England's defence for their second World Cup Group L match against Ghana on Tuesday, bringing in full back Djed Spence and centre half Marc Guehi to replace Nico O'Reilly and John Stones.

England Team Updates

Defensive Changes

• Tuchel kept the rest of the team unchanged from the starting 11 in the 4-2 win over Croatia.

Milestone Achievement

• Bellingham becomes England's youngest player to reach 50 caps.

Ghana Team Updates

Goalkeeper and Midfield Adjustments

• Ghana bring in Benjamin Asare in goal after Lawrence Ati-Zigi was injured and replaced by Asare during last week's 1-0 win over Panama.

• Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz also starts midfielder Thomas Partey who was denied a Canadian visa for the Panama game.

Attacking Changes

• Inaki Williams replaces Ernest Nuamah for Ghana.

Confirmed Starting Lineups

England Starting XI

England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane (C), Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke.

Ghana Starting XI

Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew (C), Inaki Williams.

Reporting and Editing

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Tuchel replaced full‑back Djed Spence and centre‑half Marc Guéhi in defense, maintaining the rest of the winning lineup from the 4‑2 victory over Croatia (sportsmole.co.uk).
  • Jude Bellingham reached 50 caps, becoming England’s youngest ever to do so (thestatszone.com).
  • Ghana’s coach Carlos Queiroz starts Thomas Partey, available after missing the Panama game due to a Canadian visa denial; Benjamin Asare replaces injured Lawrence Ati‑Zigi in goal (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did England bring into their defence for the match against Ghana?
England coach Thomas Tuchel brought in Djed Spence and Marc Guehi to replace Nico O'Reilly and John Stones.
Which player returns to Ghana’s lineup for this World Cup match?
Midfielder Thomas Partey returns to Ghana's starting lineup after missing their previous match.
What milestone did Jude Bellingham achieve during this game?
Jude Bellingham became England's youngest player to reach 50 caps.
Who is starting as goalkeeper for Ghana against England?
Benjamin Asare is starting in goal for Ghana after Lawrence Ati-Zigi was injured.
Who did England keep unchanged from their previous starting 11?
Apart from the defence changes, the rest of England's starting 11 remained the same as in the 4-2 win over Croatia.

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