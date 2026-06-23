England and Ghana Announce Starting Lineups for Group L World Cup Clash
Match Preview and Team News
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 (Reuters) - Coach Thomas Tuchel made changes to England's defence for their second World Cup Group L match against Ghana on Tuesday, bringing in full back Djed Spence and centre half Marc Guehi to replace Nico O'Reilly and John Stones.
England Team Updates
Defensive Changes
• Tuchel kept the rest of the team unchanged from the starting 11 in the 4-2 win over Croatia.
Milestone Achievement
• Bellingham becomes England's youngest player to reach 50 caps.
Ghana Team Updates
Goalkeeper and Midfield Adjustments
• Ghana bring in Benjamin Asare in goal after Lawrence Ati-Zigi was injured and replaced by Asare during last week's 1-0 win over Panama.
• Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz also starts midfielder Thomas Partey who was denied a Canadian visa for the Panama game.
Attacking Changes
• Inaki Williams replaces Ernest Nuamah for Ghana.
Confirmed Starting Lineups
England Starting XI
England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane (C), Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke.
Ghana Starting XI
Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew (C), Inaki Williams.
Reporting and Editing
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)