Spain Announces Immediate Border Controls With Italy Over Migration Dispute
Spain Implements Temporary Border Controls in Response to Migration Issues
Government Announcement and Timeline
MADRID, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Spain's government said on Friday it would establish border controls for flights and ships from Italy from midnight on Saturday until September 7 in a dispute with the neighbouring country over irregular migration.
Details of the Border Controls
Passport, nationality and visa checks would be conducted for Italian passengers and visitors from other countries arriving from Italy "amid the persistent irregular migratory pressure" from the Alpine country.
Background and Motivation for the Measures
Spain said the measures would apply while Italy applied its own measures which it said were motivated by the mass migration rush by 72,000 people on Spain's African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing)