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Soccer-England hit crossbar late in goalless draw with Ghana

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Soccer-England fail to break down stubborn Ghana in 0-0 draw

England Held to Stalemate by Defensive Ghana in World Cup Group L

By William Schomberg

Match Overview and Context

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 (Reuters) - England failed to find a way through a resolute Ghana side and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group L match on Tuesday, a result which left both sides well placed to move into the next phase but was a disappointment for Thomas Tuchel’s side after their opening 4-2 win over Croatia.

Ghana, who pulled off a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match, made their intentions clear right from the kickoff as they lined up to blunt England’s attacking style.

First Half: England Dominate Possession

Under a constant drizzle, the Three Lions had almost 80% of possession in the first half but were limited to half chances as Ghana players swarmed around England captain Harry Kane and anyone else on the few occasions they got into dangerous positions.

The opening 45 minutes were the first in any game at this World Cup in which neither side had a shot on target and one of the biggest cheers was for the sight of former England captain David Beckham watching the game in a suit and shown on the giant screens at the home of the New England Patriots NFL team near Boston. 

Coaching Strategies and Tactical Approaches

Tuchel had said he expected Ghana to be well drilled by Carlos Queiroz, at his fifth World Cup as a coach and who has first-hand experience of English football from his two spells as assistant manager at Manchester United.

Ghana’s Deep Defensive Line

"DEEP DEEP DEEP"

England assistant coach Anthony Barry said at halftime that Ghana were defending “deep, deep, deep, probably deeper than we expected” and England needed to be patient.

England’s Substitutions and Attempts to Break the Deadlock

Tuchel sought to break the deadlock by introducing Bukayo Saka and Nico O’Reilly in the 65th minute followed by Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze less than 10 minutes later and finally throwing on Marcus Rashford.

Ghana, who scored in the dying seconds against Panama, threatened to hit England on the break through the pace of Antoine Semenyo and substitute Prince Kwabena Adu.

Key Moments and Missed Opportunities

But it was England who spurned the best chance of the game in the 86th minute when O’Reilly headed against the bar and Kane blasted the rebound over.

"I just couldn't quite get over the ball," Kane said. "But, yeah, I'm backing myself to score that more often than not. So, it is what it is. I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in, so I have to accept it."

Post-Match Reactions

Ghana coach Queiroz praised his team for sticking to his strategy for frustrating England.

"I am so proud, the way our players they fought during the game, how much they stand behind the game plan," the Portuguese veteran said. 

Implications for Group L

The result represented the fourth time in a row at major competitions, two European Championships and now two World Cups, that England have drawn their second group game.  

Croatia and Panama, both on zero points, meet later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Both England and Ghana now sit on four points from two matches and are strongly positioned to advance to the Round of 32.
  • England struggled offensively for long periods, not managing a shot on target until late in the contest, though they struck the crossbar in the 86th minute through O’Reilly.
  • Ghana’s disciplined, compact defending frustrated England in the first half, marking the first 2026 World Cup match with no shots on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the England vs Ghana World Cup match?
The match ended in a 0-0 draw in World Cup Group L.
How many points do England and Ghana have in Group L?
Both England and Ghana have four points from two games.
Did either team have any shots on target in the first half?
No, neither team managed a shot on target in the first half.
Who came closest to scoring in the game?
England's Nico O'Reilly hit the bar in the 86th minute.
What does the result mean for qualification?
Both teams are edging closer to a spot in the round of 32.

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