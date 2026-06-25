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Paris sets up ban on drinking alcohol in public to deal with heatwave - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paris sets up ban on drinking alcohol in public to deal with heatwave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Paris Implements Public Alcohol Ban Amid Heatwave Health Concerns

Paris Authorities Respond to Heatwave with Alcohol Restrictions

Details of the Alcohol Ban

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Parisians will be banned from drinking alcohol in public from midday onwards on Friday in order to try and curb the health issues arising from the heatwave gripping France and much of Europe, the head of the Paris police said on Thursday.

Official Statement from Paris Police Chief

"I will publish an edict this evening which will ban the consumption of alcohol in public from tomorrow midday onwards. As you know, drinking alcohol with the sun beating down can have a devastating effect," Paris police chief Patrice Faure told BFM TV.

Additional Measures: Ban on Alcohol Sales

He added there would also be a ban on the sale of alcoholic products from Friday evening onwards in Paris. 

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Paris implements public alcohol ban from midday Friday and halts alcohol sales from Friday evening to curb dehydration and heat‐related health issues amid unprecedented heat. (lemonde.fr)
  • France is enduring an exceptionally intense and early heatwave: Paris hit over 40 °C, the nation recorded its hottest day June 24, 72 departments under red alert—the most ever. (lemonde.fr)
  • Authorities have taken wide-ranging measures—school closures, canceled events, free water fountains installation, and warnings following numerous drownings and hospital surges—to safeguard public health. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Paris banning public alcohol consumption?
Paris is banning public alcohol consumption to curb health issues caused by the heatwave affecting France and much of Europe.
When does the Paris alcohol ban start?
The ban on drinking alcohol in public begins from midday on Friday.
What additional alcohol-related restrictions are being implemented?
There will also be a ban on the sale of alcoholic products from Friday evening in Paris.
Who announced the Paris alcohol ban?
Paris police chief Patrice Faure announced the public alcohol consumption ban.

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