Paris Implements Public Alcohol Ban Amid Heatwave Health Concerns
Paris Authorities Respond to Heatwave with Alcohol Restrictions
Details of the Alcohol Ban
PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Parisians will be banned from drinking alcohol in public from midday onwards on Friday in order to try and curb the health issues arising from the heatwave gripping France and much of Europe, the head of the Paris police said on Thursday.
Official Statement from Paris Police Chief
"I will publish an edict this evening which will ban the consumption of alcohol in public from tomorrow midday onwards. As you know, drinking alcohol with the sun beating down can have a devastating effect," Paris police chief Patrice Faure told BFM TV.
Additional Measures: Ban on Alcohol Sales
He added there would also be a ban on the sale of alcoholic products from Friday evening onwards in Paris.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Chris Reese)