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Soccer-San Jose mayor says no indication shooting related to World Cup

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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headlines Public Safety California News

San Jose Mayor Confirms Fan Zone Shooting Unrelated to World Cup Event

Details Surrounding the San Jose Fan Zone Shooting

By Ian Ransom

Incident Overview

SANTA CLARA, California, June 29 (Reuters) - A shooting in San Jose, California, that killed one person and injured another late on Sunday adjacent to a site used for World Cup watch parties was not related to the tournament, the city's Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement.

There were no World Cup games being screened at the San Pedro Square fan zone at the time of the shooting which police responded to around 9:12 p.m. local time.

Mayor's Statement

"This shooting happened near an area where families and fans have been gathering for our World Cup watch parties, and that makes the brazenness of this crime even more unacceptable,” Mahan said in a statement on Monday.

“I am grateful that Sunday’s programming had ended hours earlier, and there is no indication this violence was connected to the event.

"San Jose has safely welcomed hundreds of thousands of people downtown, and we are not going to let one criminal act scare our community away from public spaces that belong to them."

Police Response and Investigation

Police said on Monday they responded to a report of the shooting in the area of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street, in San Jose, and were investigating the incident as a homicide.

The fan-zone was evacuated by police and security staff, and police cordoned off the square.

Eyewitness Account

A witness at the scene of the shooting told Reuters on Sunday that one of the victims was attended by medics outside a bar in the square, metres from where fans have gathered to watch World Cup games. 

Victims and Medical Response

San Jose Police Department said in a statement they located an unconscious adult male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

"Officers immediately began life-saving measures and summoned medical personnel to the scene where they ultimately pronounced the victim deceased," the statement said.

Police located a second adult male shooting victim several yards away.

Condition of the Second Victim

"Responding medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he has since been stabilised. He remains in critical condition but is expected to survive," the statement said.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Impact

Police said a spokesperson would speak to media at 11 am local time on Monday.  

There are several dozen fan zones across the Bay Area.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • The shooting unfolded around 9:12 p.m. local time near North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street, just one block from the San Pedro Square fan zone, leaving one dead and another in critical condition (en.thairath.co.th).
  • Mayor Mahan emphasized that no World Cup match was being screened at the time, and that the violence appeared unrelated to World Cup events, urging the public not to be deterred from visiting city public spaces (investing.com).
  • Authorities are treating the case as a homicide; nearby streets were closed, bars in San Pedro Square were shut post-incident, and police are increasing their presence around fan zones to ensure ongoing public safety (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Was the San Jose shooting connected to the World Cup event?
No, San Jose's mayor confirmed the shooting was not related to the World Cup watch parties.
Where did the shooting in San Jose occur?
The shooting took place near the San Pedro Square fan zone, adjacent to the area for World Cup watch parties.
What was the outcome of the San Jose shooting?
One person died and another was critically injured but is expected to survive.
How did authorities respond to the shooting incident?
Police responded, evacuated the fan zone, cordoned off the area, and began an investigation into the homicide.
Did World Cup events continue after the shooting?
Sunday’s World Cup programming had ended before the shooting, and there was no connection to the event.

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