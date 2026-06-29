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France keeps health emergency plan at highest level in case of another heatwave - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France keeps health emergency plan at highest level in case of another heatwave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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France Maintains Top-Level Health Emergency Plan Amid Ongoing Heatwave Risks

Government Response and Impact of Recent Heatwave in France

ORSAN Health Emergency Plan Remains at Highest Level

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Monday he was keeping the country's health emergency response plan, ORSAN, at its highest level for the coming days in view of "a possible recurrence of a heatwave episode".

Government Crisis Meeting and Preparedness Measures

Lecornu was speaking at the start of a government crisis meeting to review how France dealt with a severe heatwave over the past week and how it could prepare for future heatwaves.

Weather Agency Updates

• France's weather agency has said the extreme heat had now diminished in most parts of the country though temperatures were likely to rise again towards the end of the week.

Scientific Insights on the Heatwave

• Scientists have said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was ‌the worst recorded in Europe, where the climate is changing faster than the global average.

Public Health Impact

Excess Deaths and Vulnerable Populations

• France has recorded 1,000 excess deaths during the blistering heatwave sweeping Europe, the public health agency said on Sunday, warning that the true figure was likely to be higher.

• Most of the deaths involved people aged 65 and older, though the health effects of the extreme heat affected all categories of the population, Sante Publique said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu kept ORSAN at highest level to brace for possible renewed heatwave, following a crisis review of last week’s events
  • France has logged approximately 1,000 excess deaths since June 24 during a record-breaking heatwave, with 85% among people aged 65 and older—figures are preliminary and likely to increase
  • The ORSAN plan—created in 2014—provides a structured emergency framework including the EPI‑CLIM section for climatic events like heatwaves, coordinating hospital response nationally and regionally

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France keeping its health emergency plan at the highest level?
France is maintaining its highest-level health emergency plan due to the risk of another heatwave in the coming days.
How many excess deaths were recorded in France during the recent heatwave?
France recorded 1,000 excess deaths during the recent heatwave, mainly among people aged 65 and older.
What is the name of France's health emergency response plan?
The health emergency response plan is called ORSAN.
Who has been most affected by the extreme heat in France?
Most of the deaths and health impacts involved people aged 65 and older, though all age groups have been affected.
What are scientists saying about the recent heatwave in Europe?
Scientists state the heatwave was the worst recorded in Europe, with climate change causing faster warming in the region.

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