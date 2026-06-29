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Czech president, prime minister clash over leadership as both pack for NATO summit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Czech President and Prime Minister Dispute Leadership Ahead of NATO Summit

Government Rift Over NATO Representation and Defence Spending

By Jan Lopatka

Summit Context and International Tensions

PRAGUE, June 29 (Reuters) - The Czech government agreed under court pressure on Monday to let President Petr Pavel attend a NATO summit in Turkey next week but refused to allow him to lead the country's delegation, laying bare their rift over defence spending.

Ankara will host 32 NATO leaders on July 7-8, amid tensions over burden-sharing, defence spending, and U.S. complaints about allies' lack of involvement in re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.

The Czechs are bringing an awkward spat of their own, as they cannot agree who will sit at key meetings.

Presidential Role in Czech Foreign Policy

Presidents, although they do not formulate foreign policy in the Czech political system, have led national delegations at nearly all NATO gatherings since the Czechs joined the alliance in 1999.

Dispute Between President Pavel and Prime Minister Babis

Pavel's Position and Government Opposition

Pavel, a former army general and head of NATO's military committee, and strong supporter of more defence spending and aiding Ukraine, has been keen to attend the summit.

The populist government led by billionaire and Donald Trump fan Andrej Babis, which has refused to raise defence spending, has sought to edge him out.

Legal Intervention and Government Response

The country's Constitutional Court last week issued an injunction, pending further deliberations, ordering the government to allow Pavel to attend.

The government said on Monday it would comply but insisted that Babis will lead the delegation and attend the main meetings. He said Pavel's views differed from the government on issues such as defence aid to Ukraine, which the government refuses to fund.

"The best would be if he does not insist on taking part," Babis told a news conference, adding that Pavel could go to the following summit next year.

Pavel's Argument for Leadership

Pavel insisted he would lead the delegation and had the right to take part in the leaders' dinner and in the plenary session the next day, while respecting the government's positions.

"The government should follow the custom to date until the court makes a ruling," he said. "The president as head of state should have the opportunity to represent... as the head of the delegation."

Defence Spending and NATO Commitments

Babis has argued that he needs space to ​explain Czech policies, including not meeting a NATO target for spending at least 2% of national ​output on defence last year.

The Czechs are on course to miss the target again this year after the government cut $1 billion from defence versus a budget left behind by the previous administration, and have not presented a plan on how to reach an alliance target of 3.5% by 2035.

(Reporting by Jan LopatkaEditing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Court injunction requires President Pavel’s inclusion in the NATO summit delegation despite government resistance (streetinsider.com)
  • Prime Minister Babiš will lead the Czech delegation, excluding the president from plenary leadership roles (echo24.cz)
  • Czech defence spending remains below NATO’s 2% GDP benchmark, with plans to reach it only from 2027; broader NATO target of 3.5% by 2035 remains unaddressed (fakta-nazory.cz)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are the Czech president and prime minister clashing over the NATO summit?
The Czech president and prime minister disagree over who should lead the country's delegation at the NATO summit, highlighting a broader dispute about defence spending and foreign policy roles.
Will President Petr Pavel attend the NATO summit in Turkey?
Yes, President Petr Pavel will attend the NATO summit after a court injunction, but he will not lead the delegation as the prime minister is set to do so.
What is the main issue between the president and prime minister regarding NATO?
The main issue is whether the president or the prime minister should represent the Czech Republic at high-level NATO meetings, reflecting differing stances on defence spending and aid to Ukraine.
Is the Czech Republic meeting NATO defence spending targets?
No, the Czech Republic did not meet NATO's requirement to spend at least 2% of national output on defence last year and is on track to miss the target again this year.
What action did the Constitutional Court take in this dispute?
The Constitutional Court ordered the government to allow President Pavel to attend the summit while further deliberations continue.

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