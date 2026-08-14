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Spain removes remains of 11th century kings from monastery as wildfire rages - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain removes remains of 11th century kings from monastery as wildfire rages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Spain Removes 11th Century Kings' Remains From Monastery Amid Raging Wildfire

Wildfire Threatens Historic Monastery and Royal Remains

Emergency Response and Rescue Operations

BARCELONA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities on Thursday removed the remains of three kings who ruled the Aragón region in the 11th century from a monastery threatened by a wildfire.

Their remains were taken to the provincial museum of Huesca, located 80 km (50 miles) south of the monastery, for their protection until conditions improve, said the northeastern region's vice-president Mar Vaquero.

Wildfire Approaches San Juan de la Peña Monastery

After the wildfire that had been raging since Monday began moving toward the 10th century San Juan de la Peña monastery late on Thursday, concern that it could be engulfed by flames prompted authorities to launch a rescue operation, Vaquero told reporters.

Military and Heritage Teams in Action

An emergency military unit team managed to enter the monastery, located in a mountain range, and take ceremonial clothing belonging to an 18th century count buried there, before the proximity of the flames forced them to flee.

The team returned a second time, accompanied by police officers and heritage officials, and removed the remains of the first three kings of Aragón — who ruled between 1035 and 1104 — from a pantheon within the monastery, as well as some historical paintings.

Vaquero praised the bravery of the rescue team.

Impact of Wildfires Across Spain

The wildfire had intensified earlier on Thursday, fuelled by higher temperatures and strong winds. It has burned more than 9,000 hectares and forced the evacuation of 16 towns, although the monastery remained unharmed on Friday morning.

Southern Spain Faces Larger Wildfire

In southern Spain, a much larger wildfire also worsened on Thursday. It has so far burned 31,000 hectares in the province of Huelva and forced the evacuation of around 700 people.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; editing by Charlie Devereux, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The smoke‑driven wildfire, burning over 9,000 hectares and forcing evacuation of 16 towns, reached the historic monastery, prompting an urgent rescue operation. (cadenaser.com)
  • Rescue teams—including military, police and heritage officials—entered the monastery twice and rescued ceremonial artifacts and remains of early Aragon kings buried there. (cadenaser.com)
  • San Juan de la Peña is the traditional royal pantheon of Aragón, housing the tombs of Ramiro I, Sancho Ramírez and Pedro I, founding kings whose sepulchers date to the 11th century. (patrimonioculturaldearagon.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the remains of Aragón's 11th century kings removed from the monastery?
The remains were removed due to a wildfire threatening the San Juan de la Peña monastery, to ensure their protection.
Where were the remains of the Spanish kings taken for safety?
The remains were transferred to the provincial museum of Huesca, 80 km south of the monastery.
What other heritage items were rescued from the monastery?
Ceremonial clothing of an 18th century count and some historical paintings were also rescued.
How extensive was the wildfire near the San Juan de la Peña monastery?
The wildfire burned over 9,000 hectares and forced evacuation of 16 towns, but the monastery remained unharmed.
Were there other major wildfires in Spain at the same time?
Yes, a larger wildfire in southern Spain’s Huelva province burned 31,000 hectares, forcing 700 people to evacuate.

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