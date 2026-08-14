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Headlines

Germany evacuates about 1,800 people as wildfire reaches border village

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Germany Evacuates Over 1,800 as Wildfire Approaches Border Village

Mass Evacuation and Emergency Response in Western Germany

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Evacuation Orders Issued for Gey Village

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Authorities in Germany ordered about 1,800 people to evacuate their homes in the early hours of Friday, after a wildfire in the western region spread towards a village close to the border with Belgium.

Instructions for Residents

Residents should leave the village of Gey at once and go to an assistance centre set up at a primary school in the nearby village of Strass, municipality officials said in a statement at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT)

Essential Items to Bring

They were urged to carry only essential belongings, identification papers and necessary medicines.

Wildfire Details and Firefighting Efforts

On Thursday, authorities said a major emergency response was triggered by a wildfire affecting about 25 hectares (62 acres) of nearby woodland.

Firefighting Operations and Road Closures

Firefighters and emergency services battled to restrain the flames, while the B399 road through the area was closed.

Wider Context: Drought and Wildfire Risks in Germany and Europe

Large swathes of Germany are tackling dry conditions and high risks of forest fires, weather officials say.

European Wildfire Season and Climate Factors

The wider European continent, the world's fastest-warming, has been fighting an unusually active wildfire season, as a wetter winter ​fed growth ​in ⁠vegetation that dried out during rolling heatwaves.

(Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • ~1,800 residents evacuated from Gey; assistance centre set up in Strass primary school.
  • Wildfire has burned approximately 25 hectares of woodland; B399 road closed.
  • Europe’s record wildfire season driven by dry soils, heatwaves, and climate change–accelerated fire weather risk

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were people evacuated in Germany?
Approximately 1,800 residents were evacuated from Gey due to a spreading wildfire near the Belgian border.
Where were evacuees instructed to go?
Evacuees were told to go to an assistance centre at a primary school in Strass.
What caused the emergency response?
A wildfire affecting about 25 hectares of woodland triggered a major emergency response in the region.
What safety instructions were given to residents?
Residents were urged to take only essential belongings, identification papers, and necessary medicines.
What are the wildfire risks in Germany currently?
Germany is experiencing dry conditions and high risk of forest fires, worsened by heatwaves and dry vegetation.

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