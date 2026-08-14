GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian consortium acquiring Esso fuel stations in strategic financial deal - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the acquisition of Esso's 1,200 fuel stations by an Italian consortium, highlighting the strategic impact on Italy's fuel distribution network.
Headlines

Spain investigates likely shooting of endangered 'grandmother' orca

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Environment Wildlife Conservation

Spain Investigates Shooting of Endangered Iberian Orca ‘Toñi’ in Gibraltar

Investigation and Conservation Concerns

Incident Overview

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spain's Environment Ministry has ordered an investigation into the likely shooting of a rare Iberian orca that was filmed swimming with wounds to its dorsal fin, Deputy Prime Minister Sara Aagesen said on Friday.

"The oldest orca in the Strait of Gibraltar has appeared with marks compatible with pellets" fired from a shotgun this week, she wrote in a post on Bluesky, announcing the investigation. "It is a vulnerable species and any harm to them is a serious crime."

Conservation Groups’ Response

Documentation of Injuries

The WeWhale Association and Iberian Orca Guardians said earlier they had documented multiple new wounds across the dorsal fin of Toñi, the oldest known Iberian orca, during their field operations.

Statements from Conservation Leaders

"Seeing Toñi, “La Abuela” (the grandmother) like this is devastating," said Janek Andre, head of the two conservation groups. "If someone has deliberately fired a shotgun at her, this is not only an act of extreme cruelty against an individual animal. It is an attack on one of the last remaining members of a critically endangered population."

Population Status

The Iberian orca subpopulation counts fewer than 40 animals, according to the groups.

Context: Orca-Human Interactions

Recent Boat Ramming Incidents

Referring to a series of boat rammings by orca pods off the coasts of Spain and Portugal in recent years, Andre said: "Whatever someone’s opinion about those interactions may be, shooting at these animals can never be an acceptable response. These orcas need protection, not retaliation."

Scientific Perspective

Unresolved Causes of Behavior

Scientists have yet to reach a consensus on the reasons for this relatively recent boat-ramming behaviour. Although known as killer whales, orcas are part of the dolphin family. They can measure up to 8 metres (26 feet) and weigh up to 6 metric tons (13,200 pounds) as adults.

(Reporting by Andrei KhalipEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The Iberian orca subpopulation is critically endangered, with fewer than 40 individuals remaining. This makes any harm to a member—especially a long-lived matriarch like Toñi—a grave conservation concern. (orca.org.uk)
  • Toñi, the oldest known Iberian orca, was observed with dorsal-fin may have multiple pellet wounds consistent with a shotgun attack. This has triggered an official investigation by Spain’s Environment Ministry. (elpais.com)
  • Conservation groups warn that shooting at orcas is an unacceptable reaction to increasing boat-ramming interactions. Such actions damage fragile marine ecosystems rather than resolve underlying conflicts. (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Spain investigating the shooting of an orca?
Spain's Environment Ministry is investigating after an endangered orca, Toñi, was filmed with shotgun pellet wounds on its dorsal fin.
Who reported the injuries to the Iberian orca?
The WeWhale Association and Iberian Orca Guardians documented wounds on Toñi, the oldest known Iberian orca, during field operations.
How many Iberian orcas are left in the region?
According to conservation groups, the Iberian orca subpopulation counts fewer than 40 animals.
What legal protection do Iberian orcas have in Spain?
Iberian orcas are a vulnerable species, and harming them constitutes a serious crime under Spanish law.
What might have motivated the attack on the orca?
The motivation is unclear, but recent orca-boat interactions off Spain and Portugal may be linked, although retaliation is condemned by conservationists.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Wildfires in Britain hit record levels after homes burn in intense heat

Wildfires in Britain hit record levels after homes burn in intense heat

Image for Germany evacuates about 2,000 people as wildfire reaches western village

Germany evacuates about 2,000 people as wildfire reaches western village

Image for Italy recovers Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse works stolen from museum

Italy recovers Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse works stolen from museum

Image for Spain removes remains of 11th century kings from monastery as wildfire rages

Spain removes remains of 11th century kings from monastery as wildfire rages

Image for Assad-era officer convicted in Austria returns to Syria a free man, sources say

Assad-era officer convicted in Austria returns to Syria a free man, sources say

Image for France evacuates 525 as new wildfire hits pine woods in the southwest

France evacuates 525 as new wildfire hits pine woods in the southwest

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for US wants Netanyahu to condemn settler siege in Palestinian village, officials say
US wants Netanyahu to condemn settler siege in Palestinian village, officials say
Image for Count Binface becomes Britain's most successful comedy candidate
Count Binface becomes Britain's most successful comedy candidate
Image for Russia seeks answers from US about alleged support for Ukrainian attacks, Lavrov says
Russia seeks answers from US about alleged support for Ukrainian attacks, Lavrov says
Image for Russia dismisses idea of Black Sea ceasefire
Russia dismisses idea of Black Sea ceasefire
Image for Nigel Farage regains UK parliamentary seat, fights off Count Binface challenge
Nigel Farage regains UK parliamentary seat, fights off Count Binface challenge
Image for Russia jails man for 23 years for spying for Poland
Russia jails man for 23 years for spying for Poland
Image for Wildfire descends on Croatian tourist town, injures 36
Wildfire descends on Croatian tourist town, injures 36
Image for UK parliamentary standards probe into Reform UK leader Farage listed as active
UK parliamentary standards probe into Reform UK leader Farage listed as active
Image for Israeli settlers divert Palestinian water to fill West Bank pool
Israeli settlers divert Palestinian water to fill West Bank pool
Image for Reform UK's Nigel Farage to avoid election count against Count Binface
Reform UK's Nigel Farage to avoid election count against Count Binface
Image for Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort
Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort
Image for UK passenger train derailment in southeast England injures 11
UK passenger train derailment in southeast England injures 11
View All Headlines Posts