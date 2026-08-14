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Count Binface becomes Britain's most successful comedy candidate - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Count Binface becomes Britain's most successful comedy candidate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Politics UK Elections Humor By-Elections Clacton

Count Binface Makes History as Most Successful Comedy Candidate in UK Election

By Marissa Davison

Count Binface's Unprecedented Performance in the Clacton By-Election

CLACTON-ON-SEA, England, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Surrounded by more than 30 other prospective parliamentarians including three "loonies" and someone from the Everyone is God party, Count Binface basked in the greatest result ever achieved by one of Britain's traditional joke election candidates.

Count Binface's Reaction and Persona

"I'm gratified that after this election I have been able to put the seal on it by coming to get the verdict of the good people of Clacton," said Binface, dressed in a silver and black outfit with matching cape and wearing a silver trash can as a helmet, in a sports centre in the southern ​English seaside town.

The By-Election Context

The Clacton by-election was held on Thursday after populist Reform UK leader Nigel Farage resigned his parliamentary seat, saying voters should judge him amid an investigation into his finances.

Absence of Major Parties

But none of the major parties put up candidates, leaving Count Binface, "an intergalactic space warrior, leader of the Recyclons from planet Sigma IX" — but in fact comedian Jonathan Harvey — as his main challenger.

Election Results

Although Farage won comfortably with 22,239 votes, 63% of votes cast, he did not turn up to the result as is customary, saying he had been warned he would face protest and disruption. Binface polled almost 9,500, some 27% of those cast.

"I'm damned if I'm going to stand on a stage having won a resounding victory ... and be demeaned and humiliated by nobodies," Farage told supporters.

Tradition of Comedy and Single-Issue Candidates

In total, despite the absence of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Labour and the other main opposition parties, there were 34 candidates competing for the seat, with most, like Binface, doing so as part of a tradition of standing in elections for fun, on single issues or over local concerns.

Eligibility and Deposit Rules

In Britain, barring a small number of people such as police officers, any UK citizen who is over 18 can stand for parliament, paying a £500 deposit which they get back if they poll more than 5% of the vote.

The Monster Raving Loony Party and Other Comedy Candidates

Three Loonies in Vote

THREE LOONIES IN VOTE

The veterans of the UK comedy candidate genre belong to the Official Monster Raving Loony Party which was formed in 1982 and has regularly contested elections ever since.

Performance of the Loony Party and Others

It fielded three candidates in Clacton — Nick the Incredible Flying Brick, Baron von Thunderclap and its leader Howling Laud Hope — winning a combined 61 votes. Amongst other contestants, Woke Trump CarrZee got just eight.

Binface's Unique Success and Policies

No comedy character has ever managed the success of Binface, whose policies included a pledge to "cut your taxes and raise everyone else's".

Previous Election Appearances

He was already a familiar figure, having stood in elections against four British prime ministers: Theresa May — in a former guise of Lord Buckethead — Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Burnham, in a vote in June in which Burnham returned to parliament before taking over from Keir Starmer.

Aftermath and Future Prospects

"In Makerfield, eight weeks ago, I got 95 votes. So against Nigel Farage compared to Andy Burnham, I am 1,000 times more popular," Binface said, without acknowledging any mathematical error. "Does that have anything to do with why he isn't here tonight on a night when they said they thought they'd get over 80%?"If a parliamentary investigation into Farage concludes that he breached rules by not declaring a £5 million ($6.75 million) gift from a billionaire cryptocurrency investor, he could face suspension and possibly another vote to retain his seat. If that happens, Binface will be back.

Potential for a Rematch

"Let's all meet for part two of the Clacton by-election, coming soon to a leisure centre near you," he said.

(Writing by Michael Holden; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Count Binface achieved the best-ever result for a traditional UK joke‑style candidate, garnering about 27% of the vote in Clacton, against 63% for Nigel Farage (apnews.com).
  • The character—an intergalactic space warrior created by comedian Jon Harvey—has consistently challenged high‑profile politicians since 2017, including Theresa May (as Lord Buckethead), Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Andy Burnham (irishtimes.com).
  • The Clacton by‑election was boycotted by Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrats, elevating novelty candidates like Binface and three Official Monster Raving Loony Party entrants into the spotlight (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Count Binface?
Count Binface is a comedic character and election candidate, portrayed by comedian Jonathan Harvey, known for contesting UK elections as a joke candidate.
What are the eligibility requirements to stand for UK parliament?
Any UK citizen over 18 can stand for parliament, paying a £500 deposit, refundable if they receive more than 5% of the vote.

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