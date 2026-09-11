Kremlin Warns Lithuania Over Hosting of Western Nuclear Weapons

Russia's Response to Potential Nuclear Deployment in Lithuania

Kremlin's Warning to Lithuania

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Lithuanian territory may "come into the sights" of Russia's nuclear arsenal should Vilnius decide to host such arms, Russian state news agency RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Peskov's Statement on Nuclear Targeting

RIA quoted Peskov as saying: "And if there are nuclear weapons on the territory that are aimed at us, then that country's territory would likewise come within the sights of our nuclear weapons."

Lithuania's Position on Nuclear Weapons

Constitutional Changes Considered

Lithuania earlier this year said it would move to remove a prohibition on the deployment of nuclear weapons from its constitution by the end of the year.

Official Denials of Hosting Plans

However, Lithuanian officials have repeatedly said there were no plans for Lithuania to host such weapons on its territory.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Alex Richardson)