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Kremlin warns Lithuania against hosting Western nuclear weapons

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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headlines Politics International Relations Europe security

Kremlin Warns Lithuania Over Hosting of Western Nuclear Weapons

Russia's Response to Potential Nuclear Deployment in Lithuania

Kremlin's Warning to Lithuania

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Lithuanian territory may "come into the sights" of Russia's nuclear arsenal should Vilnius decide to host such arms, Russian state news agency RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Peskov's Statement on Nuclear Targeting

RIA quoted Peskov as saying: "And if there are nuclear weapons on the territory that are aimed at us, then that country's territory would likewise come within the sights of our nuclear weapons."

Lithuania's Position on Nuclear Weapons

Constitutional Changes Considered

Lithuania earlier this year said it would move to remove a prohibition on the deployment of nuclear weapons from its constitution by the end of the year.

Official Denials of Hosting Plans

However, Lithuanian officials have repeatedly said there were no plans for Lithuania to host such weapons on its territory.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia signals potential targeting of Lithuania if it hosts nuclear weapons — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s warning reflects elevated tensions on Sept 11, 2026 (reutersconnect.com)
  • Lithuania is advancing constitutional reform to remove Article 137’s ban on weapons of mass destruction and foreign military bases; lawmaker committee recently backed the initiative as security environment deteriorates (lrt.lt)
  • Authorities stress there are no immediate plans to deploy nuclear weapons, and any future hosting would require separate political and NATO-level decisions (lrt.lt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Kremlin warn Lithuania about?
The Kremlin warned Lithuania that its territory could become a target for Russian nuclear weapons if it decides to host Western nuclear arms.
Did Lithuania plan to host nuclear weapons?
Lithuanian officials have repeatedly stated there are no plans to host nuclear weapons on its territory.
Why is this warning from Russia significant?
It highlights rising tensions in the region and the security implications of potential nuclear deployments in Eastern Europe.
What constitutional change did Lithuania propose?
Lithuania said it would move to remove a prohibition on the deployment of nuclear weapons from its constitution by the end of the year.
Who reported the Kremlin's warning?
Russian state news agency RIA reported the warning, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

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