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UK Green leader confirmed as candidate for parliament seat vacated by Starmer - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK Green leader confirmed as candidate for parliament seat vacated by Starmer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Politics Elections UK News Parliament Party Politics

Zack Polanski Named Green Party Candidate in Holborn & St Pancras By-Election

Green Party Leadership and By-Election Details

Confirmation of Zack Polanski as Candidate

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's left-wing Green Party Zack Polanski was on Friday confirmed as the party's candidate for a seat in parliament vacated by former Labour prime minister Keir Starmer.

Holborn and St Pancras Constituency Overview

Starmer's Previous Victory and Vote Share

Polanski will be the Green candidate for Holborn and St Pancras, a left-leaning constituency which Starmer held comfortably in 2024 though with a much-reduced vote share, in a by-election due to take place on October 8.

Recent Election Results and Opposition

Independent and Green Party Performance

In the election two years ago, an independent candidate who campaigned primarily on opposition to Israel's war in Gaza took nearly 19% of the vote in that constituency, though that candidate has ruled himself out this time round. The Green Party candidate received over 10% in 2024.

Statements from Zack Polanski

Polanski told Green Party supporters on Friday: "Greens might be the underdog in this election, but we have the momentum and we can win."

Labour Party's Candidate Selection

Earlier this week the Labour Party selected the leader of the local council, Sagal Abdi-Wali, as their candidate for the by-election.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Zack Polanski, confirmed as Green candidate today, aims to win a traditionally Labour seat showing rising Green momentum (en.chped.com)
  • Labour selected Sagal Abdi‑Wali, a former child refugee and current Camden council leader, as its candidate on September 9 – she is widely seen as the party’s favourite (theguardianwings.pages.dev)
  • At the 2024 general election, independent Andrew Feinstein took ~19% in the constituency (not standing this time), while the Green vote was ~10%; both parties aim to build on those figures amid voter discontent on issues like Gaza (en.chped.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Green Party candidate for Holborn and St Pancras?
Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, has been confirmed as the candidate for Holborn and St Pancras.

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