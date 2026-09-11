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Exclusive-Colgate-Palmolive seeks to divest some personal care brands, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Colgate-Palmolive seeks to divest some personal care brands, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Colgate-Palmolive Mulls Sale of Key Personal Care Brands Amid Market Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Considers Divestment of Personal Care Brands

By Abigail Summerville and Amy-Jo Crowley

Potential Sale of Mass-Market Brands

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive is exploring a sale of certain mass-market personal care brands, including Softsoap, Irish Spring and Speed Stick, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The consumer goods company is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs on the process, the sources said, who asked not to be named in order to discuss a private matter.

Personal Care Unit Overview

Colgate's personal care unit includes deodorants, bar and liquid soaps, shower gels, and skin care products. It currently only plans to divest a few brands in the unit, which together could fetch over $1 billion, the sources added.

Colgate and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Industry Context and Market Dynamics

Consumer Goods Sector Shakeup

CONSUMER GOODS SECTOR SHAKEUP 

Many consumer conglomerates are reshaping and focusing their portfolios to better weather the storm of tariffs, financially pressured consumers and higher costs for energy and other inputs that are impacting their earnings. Offloading pieces of a broader portfolio also helps concentrate resources on core brands.

Recent Major Deals in the Sector

This year has seen Unilever agree to sell its food business to McCormick for $45 billion. It also spun off its Magnum ice cream unit last year following the sale of more than 20 beauty and personal care brands to Yellow Wood Partners in 2024. 

Earlier this month, Nestle agreed to sell its vitamins business to Yellow Wood for around $1 billion after divesting a stake in its waters and premium beverages business to another buyout firm, Platinum Equity.

Colgate-Palmolive’s Financial Performance

New York-based Colgate has a roughly $70 billion market capitalization, and its stock is up around 11% year to date, according to data provider LSEG. In its most recent quarterly earnings, net sales rose 4.9%. Organic sales in its North ⁠American market, however, fell 3%. 

Colgate CEO Noel Wallace told the Barclays consumer conference this week that it was facing intensifying competition in North America and getting the business where it needs to be would involve a "long-term turnaround". 

Business Segments and Revenue Breakdown

Colgate's entire personal care unit, which includes both mass and prestige brands, accounted for 17% of net sales in 2025, implying around $3.5 billion of net sales. 

Its largest segment is oral care, which includes its namesake Colgate toothpaste brand and accounted for almost half of net sales. Its other segments are home care and pet nutrition.

(Reporting by Abigail Summerville in New York and Amy-Jo Crowley in London; Editing by David French and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Colgate‑Palmolive is working with Goldman Sachs to divest select mass‑market personal care brands—Softsoap, Irish Spring and Speed Stick—with potential proceeds exceeding $1 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. (sec.gov)
  • This strategic move fits a broader consumer goods sector trend of shedding non‑core assets to sharpen focus amid economic headwinds—mirroring recent divestitures by Unilever and Nestlé. (sec.gov)
  • Colgate’s Oral, Personal and Home Care segment generated approximately $15.8 billion in net sales in 2025, but its North American personal care performance declined, making the brands viable divestiture candidates. (publicnow.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Colgate-Palmolive brands may be sold?
Colgate-Palmolive is considering the sale of its Softsoap, Irish Spring, and Speed Stick brands.
Who is advising Colgate-Palmolive on the potential sale?
Investment bank Goldman Sachs is advising Colgate-Palmolive on the divestment process.
Why is Colgate-Palmolive selling some brands?
Colgate-Palmolive aims to concentrate resources on its core brands and adapt to changing industry pressures and costs.
How much could Colgate-Palmolive raise from the sale?
The planned divestments could fetch over $1 billion, according to sources.
What percentage of net sales does the personal care unit represent?
The personal care unit represented about 17% of Colgate-Palmolive's net sales in 2025.

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