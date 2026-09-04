GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Soccer-Infantino attendance uncertain as FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup opens in Poland - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Soccer-Infantino attendance uncertain as FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup opens in Poland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Banking Finance FIFA Sports Governance Women's Football

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Opens in Poland as Infantino’s Attendance Unclear

Opening of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and Leadership Uncertainties

By Iain Axon

KATOWICE, Poland, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Some 15,000 people are expected for the opening matches of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup on Saturday, but it is not yet clear whether FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be among them.

Background and Governance Issues

The tournament, which runs until September 27 in Poland, is the first major FIFA competition that could have been affected by the governance standoff that followed Infantino's proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

Infantino abandoned the proposal on July 31 after fierce opposition from UEFA and other stakeholders.

The FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) Plan

The FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan envisaged transferring commercial rights linked to FIFA competitions, including the men’s and women’s World Cups and Club World Cup, into a new subsidiary, with outside investors paying about $4.2 billion for a stake that valued the business at around $20 billion.

Calls for Infantino’s Resignation

The 56-year-old Swiss administrator has since faced calls to resign from UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF, although he has announced he will seek a fourth term at the FIFA Congress in March 2027.

No challenger has yet formally declared, but UEFA has said it will work with other confederations to ensure member associations are offered a credible alternative.

Importance of the Tournament

Developmental Role in Women’s Football

IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT TOURNAMENT

The Under-20 Women’s World Cup is an important development tournament in the women’s game, with many of its players hoping eventually to feature at the senior Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year.

Opening Matches and Attendance

The opening day sees hosts Poland face Argentina before Mexico take on Benin, with both matches being played in Katowice.

FIFA could not confirm on Friday whether Infantino would attend the opening matches.

Infantino’s Recent Activities and Potential Challengers

Infantino’s Public Appearances

While he has not always attended the opening games of FIFA age-group tournaments, Infantino has remained highly visible since the FFE proposal collapsed.

He attended the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup in Paris last month and three days later watched Vietnam clinch the ASEAN Championship against Thailand in Hanoi.

He also visited the Dominican Republic while a Caribbean Football Union Under-14 tournament was taking place, despite CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani asking him to stay away, arguing that the controversy surrounding the FIFA president risked overshadowing the youth event.

Potential Challengers to Infantino

Montagliani has been mentioned as a possible challenger to Infantino but has not declared his candidacy. The deadline to do so is November 18.

Teams and Regulations

Representation and Coaching Requirements

All six regional confederations are represented among the 24 teams in Poland.

Under regulations introduced by FIFA this year, each team in FIFA women’s competitions must have a woman as head coach or among its assistant coaches.

Defending Champions and Seedings

North Korea are the defending champions after winning the 2024 tournament and were seeded in the top pot alongside hosts Poland, Japan, Spain, Brazil and France.

(Editing by Julien Pretot and Alex Richardson)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will FIFA President Gianni Infantino attend the opening of the U-20 Women’s World Cup?
It is not yet confirmed whether FIFA President Gianni Infantino will attend the opening matches in Katowice, Poland.
What is the significance of the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal?
The FFE proposal aimed to sell commercial rights in FIFA competitions to private investors, sparking governance controversy.
How long will the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland run?
The tournament runs until September 27 in Poland.
Why is the U-20 Women’s World Cup considered important?
It serves as an important development tournament, giving young female players a chance to progress to senior World Cup levels.
Are there any new regulations for this year’s FIFA women’s competitions?
Yes, each team must have a woman as head coach or among the assistant coaches.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France gives farmers €1 billion to recover from record heatwaves

France gives farmers €1 billion to recover from record heatwaves

Image for Bank of England's Bailey sees long-term pressures driving up government debt

Bank of England's Bailey sees long-term pressures driving up government debt

Image for WHO warehouse storing medical supplies attacked overnight in Kyiv region, WHO says

WHO warehouse storing medical supplies attacked overnight in Kyiv region, WHO says

Image for Nepali foreman rescued from tunnel says he stayed behind to help others

Nepali foreman rescued from tunnel says he stayed behind to help others

Image for Romanian prosecutors indict Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering

Romanian prosecutors indict Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering

Image for Norway's $2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings

Norway's $2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Israel says it has cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels under key Lebanon ridge
Israel says it has cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels under key Lebanon ridge
Image for Trump envoys to visit Russia and Ukraine at weekend, TASS reports
Trump envoys to visit Russia and Ukraine at weekend, TASS reports
Image for Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
Image for Thousands of Lebanese students still displaced by war as school year nears
Thousands of Lebanese students still displaced by war as school year nears
Image for Argentina's Milei vows Falklands oil sanctions in sovereignty push
Argentina's Milei vows Falklands oil sanctions in sovereignty push
Image for Pacific summit backs concerns over China missile test despite Nauru dissent
Pacific summit backs concerns over China missile test despite Nauru dissent
Image for Denmark expects to send first migrants to return hub outside EU in 2027
Denmark expects to send first migrants to return hub outside EU in 2027
Image for How engineers in a WhatsApp group are guiding Nepal's tunnel rescue efforts
How engineers in a WhatsApp group are guiding Nepal's tunnel rescue efforts
Image for France saw 7,000 excess deaths during heatwaves until late July, minister says
France saw 7,000 excess deaths during heatwaves until late July, minister says
Image for Two people rescued alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
Two people rescued alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
Image for Taiwan condemns China's 'wolf warrior' behaviour at Pacific forum
Taiwan condemns China's 'wolf warrior' behaviour at Pacific forum
Image for South Korea reviewing military options for Hormuz, no decision made, official says
South Korea reviewing military options for Hormuz, no decision made, official says
View All Headlines Posts