Romanian Prosecutors Indict Andrew Tate for Child Trafficking, Money Laundering
Details of the Indictment and Arrest
Official Charges Against Andrew Tate
BUCHAREST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Romanian prosecutors officially indicted social media influencer Andrew Tate on Friday for trafficking minors, money laundering, sex with a minor and witness tampering and his brother Tristan for complicity, years after they first began investigating them.
Background of the Tate Brothers
The Tate brothers, former kickboxers with dual U.S. and British citizenship, were arrested in Miami in late July after Britain requested their extradition.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)