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Romanian prosecutors indict Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romanian prosecutors indict Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Legal News

Romanian Prosecutors Indict Andrew Tate for Child Trafficking, Money Laundering

Details of the Indictment and Arrest

Official Charges Against Andrew Tate

BUCHAREST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Romanian prosecutors officially indicted social media influencer Andrew Tate on Friday for trafficking minors, money laundering, sex with a minor and witness tampering and his brother Tristan for complicity, years after they first began investigating them.

Background of the Tate Brothers

The Tate brothers, former kickboxers with dual U.S. and British ​citizenship, were arrested in Miami in late July after Britain requested their extradition.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Key Takeaways

  • The indictment stems from a 31 August 2026 indictment filed at the Bucharest Tribunal and includes allegations the Tates obtained over USD 1.25 million from exploiting a minor via video‑chat services
  • Authorities are also seeking confiscation of assets worth €825 000 linked to the alleged criminal activity
  • This development adds to a broader, ongoing international legal saga involving separate extradition proceedings in the U.S. and multiple criminal investigations in the U.K. and Romania

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been indicted by Romanian prosecutors?
Romanian prosecutors have indicted Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate.
What charges do Andrew Tate and his brother face?
Andrew Tate faces charges of trafficking minors, money laundering, sex with a minor, and witness tampering. Tristan is charged with complicity.
When and where were the Tate brothers arrested?
The Tate brothers were arrested in Miami in late July after a UK extradition request.
What is the citizenship of the Tate brothers?
Andrew and Tristan Tate hold dual U.S. and British citizenship.

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