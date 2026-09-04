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Nepali foreman rescued from tunnel says he stayed behind to help others

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Nepali Foreman Stayed to Help Others in Hydropower Tunnel Before Rescue

Foreman's Heroic Actions During Hydropower Disaster

By Gopal Sharma

The Moment of Crisis

KATHMANDU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - When the mountain gave way above the Nepali power plant where Sanjay Sah worked, he had a choice: flee, or stay. He chose to stay and help. 

The mechanical foreman was rescued on Friday alongside another worker, nine days after a wall of ice, rock and debris levelled the valley where the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station was located, providing a rare glimmer of hope in search operations for thousands missing after the unprecedented disaster. 

Inside the Tunnel

"I was in the control room in the tunnel. Normally there are four to six people there, but there could have been 40 to 45 people that day," the 30-year-old told army officials from a stretcher, an oxygen mask strapped to his face, in a video shared by the Nepali authorities. 

"My responsibility was to save everyone's lives. When there was such a big accident, it was not right for me to run away."

Warning and Aftermath

Sah said he had warned the others the moment word came of the disaster upstream, urging them to flee. He never made it out himself. By the time he turned to run, there was no time left.

Officials believe at least 900 people are trapped in tunnels related to six hydropower projects along the Trishuli river.

Survival and Rescue

Enduring the Ordeal

For nine days, Sah sat in the tunnel's darkness, where he chanted mantras (verses from a prayer) to hold onto hope. He managed to stay in contact with three or four other workers somewhere in the tunnel and said others could be trapped deeper into the mountain.

The Rescue Operation

Sah and fellow survivor Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor, are the first workers to be rescued from the hydropower projects. A small group had managed to escape from another tunnel hours after the disaster struck.

Footage released by the Nepali Army showed Sah being carried out on a worker's back, his face caked in mud.

Wider Impact of the Disaster

At least 1,287 people were killed in Nepal as houses, streets and schools in towns and villages near the border with China's Tibet were swept away. So far 5,083 people are reported missing and thousands more displaced. China has put the death toll in Tibet at 21, with 541 others listed as missing.       

Sah and Maharjan have been taken to an army hospital in Kathmandu, where they remain in intensive care. 

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • Sanjay Sah, aged 30, stayed behind in the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli‑3A hydropower project to warn and help others escape when disaster struck, saying he felt it was his responsibility and chanting prayers to sustain hope through nine days underground (marketscreener.com).
  • At least 900 people are believed trapped across tunnels of six hydropower projects along the Trishuli River after the August 26 glacier collapse‑triggered disaster, which has killed over 1,200 people and left thousands missing and displaced (investing.com).
  • The rescued workers—Sah and Kabir Maharjan—are the first confirmed survivors from the hydropower tunnels; Sah’s injuries are not critical, while Maharjan is unable to move his hands and legs, and both are receiving intensive care at an army hospital in Kathmandu (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long was the Nepali foreman trapped in the tunnel?
The foreman, Sanjay Sah, was trapped for nine days before being rescued.
What caused the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower disaster?
A wall of ice, rock, and debris from the mountain levelled the valley where the station was located.
How many people are believed to be trapped in the tunnels?
Officials believe at least 900 people are trapped in tunnels related to six hydropower projects along the Trishuli river.
How many casualties have been reported in Nepal due to the disaster?
At least 1,287 people have been killed in Nepal, with over 5,000 reported missing.
Where are the rescued workers receiving treatment?
The rescued workers are being treated at an army hospital in Kathmandu.

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